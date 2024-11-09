Todd Golden Releases Statement on Sexual Assault and Harassment Allegations
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- University of Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden has released his first public statement regarding regarding a Title IX investigation accusing him of sexual harassment and stalking.
"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," the statement read. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly."
The third-year head coach, who has led the Gators to a 2-0 start in the 2024-2025 season, is accused of stalking, sexual harassment and sexual exploitation against multiple female former University of Florida students over the course of a year, according to the Title IX complaint obtained by the Independent Florida Alligator.
"There was allegedly more than one occasion in which Golden was taking photos of women walking or driving and sending those pictures to the subjects involved. Various stalking incidents also included Golden showing up to locations where he knew the women would be," The Alligator's Max Tucker and Jack Meyer wrote in their report.
One of the accusers, who remained anonymous, accused Golden of sending pictures and videos of his genitalia and claimed Golder stalked her on foot and him his car more than 10 times.
Another accuser corroborated claims from the first accuser that the Florida head coach would like old Instagram posts in order to get attention before removing his like.
The University of Florida declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, citing federal law, according to Tucker and Meyer. The Gators return to the court on Monday for a matchup at home against Grambling State.