Top Three 2026 NBA Draft Prospects on the Florida Gators
While the Florida Gators are losing three players to the NBA this summer, they are still loaded with pro-level talent heading into the new season. Here are three potential 2026 NBA Draft prospects rostered by the Gators for next season.
Alex Condon, Forward/Center
Condon flashed NBA potential at the start of his career in Gainesville. He displayed two-way abilities, averaging 7.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over a 36-game sample size. Then, he followed that with an even better sophomore campaign. Starting 36 of his 38 games played last year, Condon averaged 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks.
Although for Condon, it is not about the numbers. Instead, it is the eye test and the intangibles.
He is doing things that not every center does. Acting as a hub for the Gators' offense, he has displayed good passing vision, rifling one-handed passes across the court and threading the needle on backdoor cuts by his teammates.
Condon is also tenacious on defense, playing with intensity and effort in every single play. He can be a strong rim presence defensively, as shown by his 94 blocks across two seasons with the Gators, and can switch onto smaller players. That last part is key as well due to how defenses operate in the NBA nowadays.
The Perth, Australia native still has his deficiencies, especially with his offensive game.
In his two years with Florida, he is connecting on threes at a .309 clip. That won’t cut it at the next level. Furthermore, the efficiency of two-point shots has to improve. He is shooting 52.2 percent from two over the past two years, which is below average for centers.
If he can improve upon these numbers, then he will get that guarantee of being a first-round selection like he wanted this summer.
Boogie Fland, Guard
A former five-star coming out of high school, it is hard not to see the NBA potential oozing from Fland’s game.
One of Fland’s selling points is his passing vision. In his freshman year with Arkansas, Fland averaged 5.1 assists per game (108 in total) in 21 appearances. That was tied for 50th in the country. He is also a strong defender, notching 32 total steals during the 2024-25 season.
A big reason why he is such a good playmaker is because of his explosiveness with the ball in his hands. He can knife through defenses and hunt the shots he prefers rather than what the defense does.
Like Condon, though, there needs to be more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. He shot just 37.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep in 2024-25. Some of that can be attributed to his thumb injury he sustained early in the season, and some of it is shot selection.
If he can refine the shooting, then there’s easily a world where Fland will be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Thomas Haugh, Forward
Our last of the trio, but could certainly be the highest, is Haugh. The rising junior averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a sophomore while tallying 30 blocks and 31 steals.
Haugh is a wildcard in terms of what he can be in the future. He’s been deployed as a big man for most of his career with the Gators.
However, that’ll be different to start next season. The 6-foot-9 forward will get the opportunity to show his versatility by playing out on the wing as a three. His footwork and lateral quickness on defense will be something to focus on as the season progresses with this position swap, but it is something that he can handle.
He’ll be tasked with guarding smaller players, which is not all too unusual for him. The Gators switched on defense a lot last year and Haugh handled himself very well in these situations.
Similar to Condon, he has a very high motor when he is on the floor. He flies around the court, fights for extra possessions and is a glue guy who can lift the floor for any team.
Offensively, his game took a major jump in every category as a sophomore.
He jumped nearly .100 points in the three-point department from year one to year two in the program, going from 25.5 percent to 33.3 percent on almost 60 more attempts. He will have to show continued improvement in this area, though, if he wants to jump even higher on NBA draft boards.
Then, as a passer last year, he was just shy of quadrupling his assists total in his first season. He jumped from 23 assists in 36 games to 88 assists in 41 games. This progression as a passer has been fueled by his improvement in decision-making and his willingness to put the ball on the floor. By doing the latter, he gives teams more to work with on offense.
These three will be on the radars of many NBA organizations for next year’s draft, but there could be others from the Gators roster that make surprising leaps in their careers, like Haugh and Condon have done over the past two years, to put themselves in this conversation.