UF Announces Three Basketball Sellouts
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off a 30-point dethroning of No. 1 Tennessee, the No. 8 Florida Gators men's basketball team is set to play in front of at least three more sellout crowds this season.
The Gator Ticket Office on Friday announced home games against Texas (Jan. 18), Georgia (Jan. 25) and Texas A&M (March 1) have sold out while ticket availability for matchups against South Carolina (Feb. 15) and Ole Miss (March 8) are limited.
The Gators, which are off to a 14-1 start to the 2024-2025 campaign, have sold out its last two home matchups, a 40-point win over Stetson on Dec. 29 and Tuesday's 73-43 win over the Volunteers. Additionally, the crowd of 11,011 on Tuesday is the fifth-largest crowd since the O'Connell Center renovation in 2016, according to UF.
“I mean, it's an incredible homecourt advantage. I think our fans have been fantastic supporting us," head coach Todd Golden said after the win over Tennessee, which was the program's first regular season win over an AP No. 1 ranked team. "You know, as amazing as it was tonight, you know, when you sell out a game like Stetson a couple weeks ago on a weekend of a break with no students around on Sunday, I think it was, I was like, man, like, alright, these fans really have our back, you know, they've done a great job supporting us all year, and we knew what tonight was going to be."
Since Golden took over the program ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Florida is 32-7 at home with only one loss since the conclusion of his debut campaign.
"We knew it was going to be a great atmosphere tonight, and we knew we're going to get a lift from the crowd. Obviously, after Year 1, specifically last year and this year, this has become a great home-court advantage for us and one of the best in America," he said.
Monday's capacity crowd did not come without controversy, though.
With the University of Florida on winter break, a large portion of tickets inside the Rowdy Reptile student section were sold as general admission, which has been a regular practice in recent years. However, student demand for tickets far exceeded the expectation, which left many UF students who had waited in line for entry without a seat inside the arena.
UF athletic director Scott Stricklin, in an email to UF students, announced that student section tickets would not be sold as general admission for the rest of the season. His full message can be read below.
With the rest of Florida's home matchups coming within the university schedule, this incident is not expected to be repeated.
The Gators return to the hardwood on Saturday with a road matchup at Arkansas, which tips off at 4 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN. Florida's next home game is a matchup against Missouri on Jan. 14, which tips off at 9 p.m. with television coverage on ESPNU.