All Gators

WATCH: Gators Hit Buzzer Beater to Advance in WBIT

With their season on the line, Kenza Salgues hit arguably the biggest shot of her career to advance the Florida Gators to the WBIT Quarterfinals.

Cam Parker

Feb 27, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Kenza Salgues (6) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, February 27, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Feb 27, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Kenza Salgues (6) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, February 27, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Kenza Salgues called game.

Trailing 84-83 to UNLV in the WBIT Second Round with only seconds remaining and the season on the line, Florida Gators' guards Jeriah Warren and Liv McGill were trapped beyond the 3-point line, and the team's hopes were dwindling.

Instead, Warren regained composure and found a wide-open Salgues on the wing, and senior capitalized with the game-winning 3-pointer, clinching the Gators' first WBIT Quarterfinals appearance in program history.

Salgues finished the game with 13 points and three 3-pointers behind McGill's team-high 22 points and Warren's 18 points with a game-high five 3-pointers.

Florida (18-17, 6-12 SEC) will host Texas Tech (19-17, 4-14 BIG 12) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed via ESPN+.

The Gators have now won four of their last five games, including a 63-61 win over No. 20 Alabama in the SEC Tournament, after finishing the regular season 14-16 with a three-game losing streak.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Basketball