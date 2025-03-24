WATCH: Gators Hit Buzzer Beater to Advance in WBIT
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Kenza Salgues called game.
Trailing 84-83 to UNLV in the WBIT Second Round with only seconds remaining and the season on the line, Florida Gators' guards Jeriah Warren and Liv McGill were trapped beyond the 3-point line, and the team's hopes were dwindling.
Instead, Warren regained composure and found a wide-open Salgues on the wing, and senior capitalized with the game-winning 3-pointer, clinching the Gators' first WBIT Quarterfinals appearance in program history.
Salgues finished the game with 13 points and three 3-pointers behind McGill's team-high 22 points and Warren's 18 points with a game-high five 3-pointers.
Florida (18-17, 6-12 SEC) will host Texas Tech (19-17, 4-14 BIG 12) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed via ESPN+.
The Gators have now won four of their last five games, including a 63-61 win over No. 20 Alabama in the SEC Tournament, after finishing the regular season 14-16 with a three-game losing streak.