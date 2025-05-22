'We're Not Petty': Two Outgoing Transfers Join Gators at White House
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators took to the White House in celebration of its 2024-25 national championship, two outgoing transfers were among the faces of players standing behind President Donald Trump as he honored the team.
Guard Denzel Aberdeen, who had transferred to Kentucky after a reported NIL dispute, and Sam Alexis, who departed to Indiana after one injury-riddled season with the Gators, joined Florida in the celebration.
Head coach Todd Golden on Thursday explained the decision to extend to the invite to his two now former players.
"We're not petty. We appreciate everything they've done for us, and we wanted them to be part of it, and their teammates wanted them there," he said.
Florida's third outgoing transfer, Kajus Kublickas, could not attend the celebration due to being out of the country.
Alexis and Aberdeen were consistent faces off the bench during the regular season before Alexis went down with an injury that relegated him to a reserve role. The former Chattanooga transfer averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game his lone season with Florida.
Meanwhile, Aberdeen became one of the most important players during Florida's championship run with multiple starts in the regular season due to injuries to Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin, while emerging as a strong defender, as seen in the title game in place of a struggling Clayton Jr.
He averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season, all career highs.
Aberdeen, who scored the final point of the season with a free throw in the Gators' 65-63 win over Houston in the championship, also received a shout-out from Trump during the president's remarks.
"I love that name, Denzel Aberdeen. I have a place in Aberdeen, Scotland. I like that name," he said.
The rising senior was expected to be elevated to a full-time starting position next year before transferring to Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Gators added transfer guards Xaivian Lee, AJ Brown and Boogie Fland to the roster to help alleviate the losses of Aberdeen, Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin while elevating Thomas Haugh to Will Richard's spot.
"Our goal is to put ourselves in a position to be here again next year," Golden said at the White House, "but we've got a lot of work to do in the meantime."
Florida opens its title-defense season in Las Vegas against Arizona on Nov. 3.