Trump on Gators' Title: 'That Was an Amazing Moment'
WASHINGTON D.C.-- The Florida Gators men's basketball team on Wednesday celebrated its historical 2024-25 national championship at the White House by invitation of President Donald Trump.
President Trump, going over the entire Gators' season from Will Richard's game-winner over South Carolina to Walter Clayton Jr.'s heroics in the NCAA Tournament, praised Florida's relentless effort in multiple comeback wins on the largest stage.
"Under that pressure, very few teams could have withstood that. That was an amazing moment," Trump said of the final seconds of the team's win over Houston in the title game.
Under third-year head coach Todd Golden, the Gators tied a program record for total wins in a season (36), won its first SEC Tournament title in 11 years and won its first NCAA championship since 2007. Golden, 39, is the youngest head coach to win a title since Jim Valvano with North Carolina State in 1983.
"He's unbelievable as a coach," Trump said of Golden, who recently signed a six-year extension worth over $40 million. "I heard a lot of great things about him. Oh, would I like to be his agent."
In the team's postseason run, including the SEC Tournament, the Gators won five games by less than 10 points and completed three double-digit comebacks, all of which came in the final three games of the NCAA Tournament in its Elite Eight win over Texas Tech, Final Four win over Auburn and National Championship win over Houston.
"Some of these games are close, coach," Trump said in his remarks to Golden. "You know what they say about these close games? That means you have a good coach. You won a lot of close games here."
Trump also praised Golden's confidence. Asking Golden if he knew Florida was going to win the title despite trailing Houston late, the Gators' head coach was quick to say he did.
"That's what he gets paid for. This guy's good," Trump said.
Trump also took time to praise multiple players, including star guard Walter Clayton Jr., the hero in many of Florida's postseason games. The program's first First Team All-American hit multiple big shots in crunch time, which included a pair of late 3-pointers in his 30-point outing against Texas Tech, a career-high 34-point performance against Auburn and multiple and-one layups in the win over Houston.
"I hear he's unbelievable. Very special. Going to be an early draft choice if they're smart," Trump said.
Golden took to the podium after Trump, first thanking him for inviting his team to the White House before taking a time to compare the way he runs his program to the way Trump thinks of the United States.
"I like to think of our program the way you think of America. We're a meritocracy," Golden said to Trump. "We work very, very hard. No matter what you look like, no matter where you're from, if you put the team first, we're going to play you. We have a program that's full of that. Guys that have great attitudes, great work ethics, and most importantly, want to be at the University of Florida."
Golden gifted Trump with a No. 47 Florida Gators men's basketball jersey alongside a basketball signed by the entire team.
Now, the Gators head into its title-defense season with a relatively new team after seeing three seniors exit, three players transfer and one more still deciding on whether or not to return.
Florida added transfer guards Xaivian Lee, AJ Brown and Boogie Fland after seeing Denzel Aberdeen, reserve guard Kajus Kublickas and forward Sam Alexis depart through the portal.
The Gators also signed blue-chip high school prospects Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram. However, Florida has yet to finalize its roster as forward Alex Condon mulls over a decision on whether or not to stay in the NBA Draft.
According to the podcast "Florida Basketball Hour," it is unlikely that Condon's decision will come by May 24-25 at the earliest.
"Our goal is to put ourselves in a position to be here again next year," Golden said, "but we've got a lot of work to do in the meantime."
Florida opens the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona.