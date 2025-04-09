Wednesday To Be ‘Bennett Andersen Day’ At Tampa Jesuit
TAMPA, Fla.-- While the story of the 2024-25 Florida Gators men’s basketball team ended Monday in glorious fashion with a national championship, Bennett Andersen’s continues to build.
The graduate walk-on, best known for some electrifying late-game buckets and shaky post-game interviews, will now be celebrated at his former school, Jesuit High School, which announced that this upcoming Wednesday will be ‘Bennett Andersen Day’.
The former intramural basketball star graduated Jesuit in 2020 as the Valedictorian. In his final two years at the school, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
After being a part of the Gators first national championship in 18 years, Andersen has earned Jesuit students and faculty a dress down day.
The occasion is just another addition to the growing legend that is Andersen, who has recently gained popularity after a viral interview with UF student reporter Talia Baia, after scoring in the Gators' SEC Tournament semifinal win over Alabama and Sweet 16 win over Maryland and after earning a $10,000 scholarship from Walk-Ons.
Ever since, Andersen’s brand has continued to grow. While only averaging 1.1 minutes per game for Florida this year, his name has become known in households throughout Gator Nation.
A part of a team now forever engraved in basketball history, Andersen will likely go down as one of the most famous college athletes to only average half a point in his career the college basketball world has ever seen.