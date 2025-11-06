What to Know About Florida Basketball's Opponent UNF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Looking to rebound from an opening night loss to Arizona, the Florida Gators will face the North Florida Ospreys. While many expect the game to be a rousing success for the Gators, Monday's loss proves that there is work to be done, and playing a team like UNF can assist in that process.
New Coach
North Florida will have a new leader on the bench this season. Longtime head coach Matthew Driscoll left Jacksonville to become the associate head coach at Kansas State. Under Driscoll, the Ospreys went 248–264 in 17 seasons. Replacing him is Bobby Kennen, a longtime assistant, who sat at Driscoll's side since 2009.
Same Look
Last season, the Ospreys led the nation in three-point field goals and attempts. Standouts Jasai Miles and Josh Harris transferred to Indiana, taking their 28.8 combined points per game. Kennen will count on Jacksonville transfer Kent Jackson to pick up the slack.
The Gators need to ready themselves for an up-and-down game with shots flying from UNF just a few steps beyond half court. Kennen spoke to Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union regarding the changes.
"This team, more so than some of the teams we've had in the past, has a lot of guys who have the ability to put the ball on the floor and create off the dribble. We'll be able to get some points at the rim and score at the rim more through dribble penetration than the traditional back-to-the-basket post game. I think that's where the game is anyway."
The game will be an excellent test for the UF backcourt of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. After the first game, Lee seemed primed for this matchup, launching 11 three-pointers but connecting on only three.
Meanwhile, Fland took care of the ball against Arizona with zero turnovers and three assists, but his four fouls suggest that he played more defense with his hands than his feet. In this game, Fland will be the catalyst in transition as Florida could look to push the ball down the floor.
Big Man Quandary
UNF freshman forward Arden Begaj is a modern seven-footer. He possesses excellent ball-handling for his size, court vision, and the ability to step behind the arc and launch 3-pointers. If you are Florida, who should guard him?
Rueben Chinyelu becomes inefficient far from the basket. Alex Condon can, but you could lose another rim protector if Begaj starts making shots. Thomas Haugh possesses decent arm length and the quickness to stay with the Albanian center. All three should have reps against a big man that can shoot, who looks to spot the cutter slashing towards the hoop.
Bottom Line
Florida should leave this game with a resounding victory. Whatever size UNF possesses, it lacks strength. By the same token, whatever strength the Ospreys can bring, they lack the height to maximize that.
In boxing parlance, this should be a decent sparring match that the Gators can work on addressing what hurt them against Arizona, such as rebounding and making three-pointers, which UNF will be more than happy to trade for 40 minutes.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. from the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Coverage can be found on SEC Network+.