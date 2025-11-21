Why Urban Klavzar Could be Exactly What Florida Needs for its 3-Point Woes
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's no secret that the Florida Gators' biggest shortcoming this season has been 3-point shooting.
Shooting just 23 percent from beyond the arc, including a 17.6 percent mark and an 11.8 percent mark from guards Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland, the Gators rank 361st out of 365 teams in 3-point shooting.
However, the Gators may have found an answer to its woes in bench guard Urban Klavzar, who hit four 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Miami. He finished with 15 points off the bench, going 4-for-7 from deep as Florida held off the Hurricanes for an 82-68 win.
"The Urban Klavzar you saw tonight is the guy we know we have on the roster," head coach Todd Golden said. "Stepped up and hit some really, really big shots in some moments tonight that allowed us to run out of here with a pretty big win."
Entering Friday's game against Merrimack, the last non-major non-conference game Florida has until mid-December, Golden and the Gators are hoping Klavzar can be the catalyst for the team's 3-point shooting.
"That's the expectation for sure," Golden said. "He knows that myself and our staff have a lot of confidence in his ability to shot make and play make, as you saw on Sunday. When he's able to do that for us, and he's done that for us, in an exhibition this year and last year, he did it for us. When he does that, we can kick it into another gear and play really well."
A big issue with Klavzar, though, has been consistency as he's struggled to establish a consistent role in Florida's guard rotation. Last year, he was stuck behind starters Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin and fellow bench guard Denzel Aberdeen.
This year, it's Lee and Fland, but with the duo's struggles from deep and Florida not having much experience behind them, Klavzar could be exactly what the Gators need ahead of a stretch of games that include No. 5 Duke and No. 3 UConn in early December.
Klavzar, specifically, has been working on growing his confidence throughout the early stretch of the season.
"I'm just trying to be confident every day," he said on Sunday. "More and more, we work a lot every day. I work a lot with Taurean (Green) just on shooting, playmaking, whatever. But I mean the work that we put in got to show every night, and you just got to stay confident and take those shots go.
Now, after a breakout game against Miami, the key will be to let that confidence continue leading to strong performances.
"I do expect him to play like that. He's a good player," Golden said. "He's second year in our program, a little older, confident, that should be there now. So I do expect him to kind of play at that level moving forward. Do I expect him to play amazing every night? No. He doesn't need to. He just needs to do what he did on Sunday where he takes the right shots, shoots a solid percentage, takes care of the rock, and he's competing well defensively for us right now."