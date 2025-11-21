How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Merrimack
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are looking to make it four-straight wins after a season-opening loss to Arizona with a home game on Friday against Merrimack.
The Gators, coming off a big win over Miami on Sunday in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown, will also celebrate last year's national title by giving out replica rings to all fans in attendance. Players and staff, including former players Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, all received their rings within the last week.
“It was awesome," head coach Todd Golden said on Thursday. "We were able to coordinate getting the rings to the guys that graduated last year on, whatever, Tuesday. Really efficient for us that Will (Richard) was in Orlando. Made that easier. Taurean (Green) was able to get to Greensboro to see Alijah (Martin) and Corey went out to LA to see find Walt (Clayton). Getting those guys the experience in front of their teams was really, really cool.
"And then (Wednesday) night, we had the rest of the program over to my house, players, staff, wives, GA's and support staff. It was just a really cool moment, kind of a nice, final, cherry on top for last year. Great time, and I think really good motivation for the new guys and new coaches in our program.”
The game is also a big confidence-booster for the Gators with an upcoming non-conference schedule that includes TCU and either Providence or Wisconsin in the Rady Children's Invitational (Nov. 27-28), a road trip to No. 5 Duke (Dec. 2) and a game against Nov. 3 UConn in New York City (Dec. 9).
“It's definitely really important, you know, I think going out there and doing what we need to do, get some guys some minutes," Thomas Haugh said. "Get everybody comfortable, you know get some confidence for some people that maybe don't get in too much and stuff like that. You know, I think it's really big and this is one of those games where we need to handle business and be able to do that.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Warriors, including broadcast information and betting odds.
No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Merrimack (2-3, 0-0 MAAC): What You Need to Know
Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Friday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. ET.
Watch: SEC Network+
- Play-by-Play: Ryan Urquhart
- Analyst: Mark Wise
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Brian Hogan
- Reporter: Steve Egan
Odds: Florida is considered a 37.5-point favorite over Merrimack, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 159.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Gators lead the series, 1-0, after winning the last matchup in 2023, 77-57, in Gainesville. After taking a one-point deficit into the half, Florida rallied behind 26 points from Walter Clayton Jr. and a 12-point, 16-rebound double-double from Alex Condon off the bench.