Will Richard Saves Best Performance for Last, Named to All-Tournament Team
SAN ANTONIO-- Todd Golden's first recruit with the Florida Gators, guard Will Richard has seen it all in his three seasons with the program, and he saved his best performance for last.
As the Gators struggled offensively in Monday's national championship against Houston, the senior shined in the first half with 14 points and four 3-pointers. His effort kept Florida in it, and despite Houston being in control for most of the game, it was Richard and the Gators who walked away with a national championship.
Richard finished the game with 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 4-for-4 from the free throw line with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
"Just trying to make plays to help us stay in the game, help us give our ourselves the best chance to win," Richard said of his first-half performance. They were guarding Walter and other guys pretty hard. Walt had seven assists. Even when they were guarding him so hard, I feel like he still made plays to help the team win. Just a good job by the team staying aggressive throughout that.
As a result of his play, which included 15-point outings in the Sweet 16 win over UConn and Elight Eight win over Texas Tech and a clutch defensive stop late in the title game, Richard was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Richard joins teammate Walter Clayton Jr., who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, on the team alongside Duke's Cooper Flagg and Houston's LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts.
"We have multiple guys on this team that can go. Tonight was one of those nights with Will," Clayton Jr. said. "He showed it multiple times this year. Never know whose night it's going to be, and we showed that as a team."
Richard's time as a Gator may have concluded on Monday night, but he walks off the court on top of the college basketball world as Florida clinched its third national championship in program history.