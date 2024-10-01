Behind Enemy Lines: What to Watch as UCF visits Florida Gators
With the University of Florida heading into their game well-rested and hopefully ready, UCF awaits. The Knights, fresh off a humbling 48-21 loss to Colorado, want to get back on the winning side of the ledger.
Separated by just two hours driving, this needs to be an annual occasion. Andrew Gluchov covers UCF for Last Word on College Sports. A veteran Central Florida reporter, Gluchov addresses a wide array of issues.
Florida generates little pass rush; how will UCF take advantage?
UCF's strength is in the running game. The offensive line is going to have to be explosive. If they can open up some holes, it will allow UCF's running backs to break free. While former Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson can throw when needed, they'd prefer not to make that the focal point of the offense. UCF's pass protection isn't bad, but the passing game as a whole never feels safe.
What makes RJ Harvey such a dangerous back?
He's compact. At 5'9, 205 pounds, he is able to use his low center of gravity as a battering ram. He's also able to use that same low center of gravity to change directions quickly on the run. With good vision and a high football IQ as former collegiate quarterback, he's able to make very improvisational decisions during play. Harvey has good burst into the second level, and if you don't get a body on him, can take it to the house.
How should Florida account for pass rusher Nyjalik Kelly, if you're the Gators?
Pass the ball. UCF's defensive line generates little pass rush. UCF is tied for last in sacks in the FBS with three, and they recorded two last week. At least Florida is tied for 60th with eight. Kelly is better at disrupting the run. The best running solution is to keep between the tackles. If Florida's offensive line is able to generate openings in the interior gaps, Kelly will be largely neutralized.
The Gators, from a football perspective are a mess, what has UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir done to not only help the football program but the athletic program in general?
Facilities matter. Investing in the program matters. Fiscal responsibility matters. Nick Saban was recently quoted about Florida's woes. He talks about how Florida has been through four coaches since Urban Meyer. These coaches were all successful before being hired at Florida and they each ultimately failed in Gainesville. While it's easy to just blame the coach, you have to wonder if there is something systemic?
Terry Mohajir is very aware that if you want to attract top talent, develop that talent, keep that talent, and fill in the gaps through the portal, you can't just rely on the school's name. You have to constantly be evolving and working to improve your facilities and support systems. UCF is currently undertaking some large facility projects and while the school doesn't have anywhere close to the revenue streams of Florida, they also have far fewer expenses.