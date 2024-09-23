Nick Saban Calls Out Florida Gators Hierarchy on College GameDay
If you are of a certain age, you remember the name EF Hutton from this commercial. Similarly, when former Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed the University of Florida administration and issues since the Spurrier/Meyer glory days, people listened.
St. Nicholas of Tuscaloosa delivered the gift of a much-needed message to not only the Florida administration, but the fanbase. For the first time in years, ESPN GameDay actually brought substance to the table, instead of early-morning shenanigans.
Unhappy
Coach Saban spoke his truth; he echoed the thoughts of many in and around the Florida program.
“Well, I think maybe the problem isn’t the coaches… They should’ve taken advantage of building better facilities when Urban Meyer was there," said Saban. What’s the collective been like? How have they adapted to this new model of college football? So it’s not just the coaches. When you’ve been through four coaches that haven’t had success, there’s something else that people should be looking at.”
Translation
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin remains not only behind the times but behind the eight ball when it comes to raising money. College football, even before Sherwood Blount tried to personally fund SMU, leading to the death penalty, survives on money.
Now, the extended University of Florida family is many things, but there's always one constant, they remain loaded with cash. The school and the thousands of alums that can donate needed to do so years ago. Jeremy Foley left the school in a prime position in wins and losses. However, Stricklin not only tarnished that but could not rub three dimes together from alums for NIL.
Saban firmly places the blame upon the Florida administrative hierarchy. Remember, UCF as a D1 entity didn't exist 30-years ago. Yet, they are considered a favorite over Florida in two weeks and have managed to grow exponentially because of foresight.
Culture of Winning
In addition, Saban brought up the lack of winning culture for the Gators. You would sooner find Waldo first before you spot a lie in the following quote.
“They’ve been through 4 coaches since Spurrier and Urban Meyer, who both created a tremendous culture of winning there. And sometimes the fanbase can just think 'well we can show up and expect to win', and not make the commitment to the program that you need to make to continue to make the changes and investments you need to make to keep up with changing times.”
Bottom Line
Now, some could construe Saban's harsh words for Florida as defending one of his former assistants in Billy Napier. Yet, his quotes ring true. When will Florida return to its former glory? When will the donations pour in, to help recruit better players?
Unlike Miami who annually boasts about "being back", only to fold like a cheap lawn chair, Florida's recent history should provide a road map back to prominence, provided the administration either changes with the times or finds new people to run the show.
Nick Saban spoke from a point of clarity and unobstructed vision. The brain trust of Florida athletics needs to follow suit.