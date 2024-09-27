The Biggest Area of Concern for the Gators in Week 6
Look, there is no sugar coating it, the Florida Gators need to be drastically better on defense when they return to action next weekend against UCF.
It has been rough for the Gators, who, in their history of being a top program, are always one of the top defenses in the country. However, under Billy Napier, they just haven’t been able to find the secret formula to figuring that side of the ball out.
And unless they solve it quickly, the Gators might be on the ropes early with the Knights next Saturday. This is because of one gigantic red flag for the defense heading into their in-state matchup against the Knights: their rushing defense.
The Gators are giving up 188.8 rushing yards per game this season, which puts them 107th in the country in rushing defense and 15th out of 16 teams in the SEC.
Additionally, the Florida sits dead-last in the SEC in total defense, giving up 425.5 yards per game and are second-to-last in scoring defense in the league with only Mississippi State allowing more points per game.
But the more glaring reason why the Gators might be in trouble in this contest is because of how effective this UCF team is at running the ball.
They currently sit atop the NCAA in rushing offense as they are averaging a staggering 375.7 rushing yards per game. What is even more impressive for the Knights is that they have rushed for 1127 total yards in just three games.
Also, their damage on the ground isn’t done by just one player. The Knights rushing attack is more of a committee of explosive rushers. Leading the way for is fifth-year back RJ Harvey, who has rushed the ball for 448 yards on 59 attempts this season and has added eight touchdowns as well.
Outside of Harvey, the Knights also feature three other ball carriers with 100 or more yards in 2024. This includes Arkansas transfer and starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who Gator fans will know very well dating back to last year's loss against the Razorbacks.
Luckily for the Gators, UCF doesn’t attack teams through the air too much, which if they can force them to do so then maybe they can limit their offense that way. That doesn’t mean anything though if they can’t figure out a way to slow down this very potent rushing attack.
Florida will have had tons of time to game plan and evaluate this UCF offense, but thinking you know how to stop it and actually putting ideas to action are two different things.
Only time will tell if Napier and the Gators will have come up with a strong game plan for this Knights rushing offense, but they will need to or it might be the end of the line for Napier and Co. in Gainesville.