Billy Napier's Quarterback Rotation did More Harm than Good to Florida Gators
“If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.”
This is what Hall of Famer and legendary head coach John Madden believed about the pro game, and while, stacking talented quarterbacks is good in college football, a team still needs to go with one on game day.
In the Florida Gators case though, they do have two good quarterbacks, but how Billy Napier used them on Saturday in the loss against the Aggies should not be the plan moving forward.
Rotating them every other drive isn’t an awful idea, but one that should have only lasted through the first half. After that, if you really don’t know who the better one was during this period, give them each a drive in the third quarter to prove themselves from there. Go with the hot hand.
Against the Aggies, both heavily struggled in the first half, which is why it was fine playing around with this idea. There were three punts and an interception thrown. Neither one of them proved they were the better quarterback.
Both did improve in the second half though.
To begin the third, Graham Mertz was given the opening drive and it ended with a 14-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger. At this point, this is where the rotation should have ended. Why limit and contain any momentum created with this touchdown?
However, Napier decided to stick with his initial plan and brought DJ Lagway back in for the next drive, which ended with a quick three-and-out and -6 yards. This was followed up with a pick-six being thrown by Mertz on the next possession. So, what was once a 20-7 and manageable game quickly turned into a 33-7 blowout.
Then, after Lagway drove down the field and found Chimere Dike for a 7-yard touchdown late in the third to recapture some buzz, Mertz was subbed in for him on the very next drive.
Now, Mertz did end up getting the Gators in the endzone again to make it 33-20, but this was the last time they scored and was the only time the Gators scored on consecutive drives in this game. Maybe if Napier didn’t switch out quarterbacks so often, then the offense might have put more points on the board before it got out of hand.
It’s great that Napier tried giving Lagway more opportunities, but this can’t be the plan moving forward. The constant switching is only hurting the quarterbacks, which directly hurts the rest of the offense. Napier isn’t giving them time to grow into the game. And even when they do feel comfortable, they’re being taken out and replaced by the other.
If he feels he needs to stick with Mertz, then use Lagway in specific packages and not every other drive in total. Use him in ways to help boost not slow down the offense. But if he believes the offense is better with Lagway, then it would be safe to assume Mertz only sees action if Lagway gets hurt or is struggling. Either way, decide who the starting quarterback is because not doing so only will harm the offense.