FINAL: Florida Gators Dominated by Texas A&M Aggies, 33-20
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In a must-win game for Florida Gators on Saturday, it was the visiting Texas A&M Aggies who weathered the storm and dominated in the Swamp.
A lack of offense, critical miscues on defense and an overall inability to gain any momentum led to Florida dropping its SEC opener, 33-20, to fall to 1-2 on the season. It's the Gators' first 1-2 start since 1992 and head coach Billy Napier's ninth loss by at least 10 points. He falls to 12-16 in a little over two full seasons as Florida's head coach.
"I think ultimately when we don't have success and we don't play quality football on Saturdays, it's my responsibility," Napier said. "Everything that happens within our organization from top to bottom is under my direction and control, and I certainly take full responsibility for that."
The Aggies out-gained the Gators 488-301 offensively and had seven plays of over 20 yards to Florida's three. This was despite being without its starting quarterback and having more penalties and penalty yards.
Florida, who was without star receiver Eugene Wilson III due to a lower-body injury, rotated quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway on every possession. Neither could find consistency in the air, and the Gators couldn't find momentum running the ball after being held to 52 total rushing yards.
On the day, Mertz went 12 for 15 with 195 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Lagway went 6 for 13 with 94 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
"Anytime you have an opportunity to go out and play, it's up to us to go out there and execute it," Mertz said. "To me, you can't let the factors of what's going on take you away from doing your job.
"For me, every time I step out there, every play that's called. It's up to me to make it right. There's no time to sit and self-pity when you're in an SEC football game."
The Gators didn't record a big play until midway through the second quarter when Mertz hit Chimere Dike for a 39-yard pass, but Florida eventually punted on that drive.
They didn't score until the first drive of the second half, when Mertz found an open Elijhah Badger for a 14-yard score, but Texas A&M immediately answered with a long touchdown, a three-and-out and pick-six in the third quarter.
Texas A&M, with backup quarterback Marcel Reed and a dominant rushing attack, consistently thrashed the Florida defense. The Aggies, led by running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, rushed for 310 yards for an average of 5.6-yards per carry. Moss led all rushers with 110 yards, and Reed added 83 yards and a touchdown on his own.
"Yeah, it's disgusting," Napier said of the Gators' rush defense. "I mean, it's ultimately my fault. We need to do much better."
With his back against the wall on the game's first drive, Reed accounted for a 31-yard rush, which eventually set up a field goal. On his next drive, Reed took advantage of a Florida penalty on a failed fourth down conversion by hitting tight end Melin Ohrstrom for a 29-yard touchdown.
The second quarter was even worse for the Gators' defense.
The Aggies added one more field goal to open the quarter before capping off a 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard touchdown rush by Reed. A 22-yard rush by Moss, 18-yard rush and eventual fourth down conversion by Daniels, a targeting on Florida's Trikweze Bridges and holding on Florida's Derek Wingo set up the score.
Texas A&M led Florida 20-0 and out-gained the Gators 302-73 at halftime, during which boos echoed the Swamp as Napier exited the field and went into the locker room.
"Well, I don't blame – I have no excuse – I have no negative comment about that," Napier said of the boos. "Ultimately when you play a certain way in this arena, you're going to be criticized."
Mertz's touchdown to Badger to open the drive gave a slight semblance of hope, but Texas A&M immediately answered, with a 73-yard score on a pass from Reed to Cyrus Allen. Two drives later, Mertz threw a pick-six to the Aggies' Bryce Anderson, which made it 33-7 with 5:29 left in the third quarter.
Lagway retook the field on the next drive, and a fourth down conversion from Tony Livingston set up a seven-yard touchdown reception by Dike, his first as a Gator. Florida tacked on six more points from a two-yard touchdown by Ja'Kobi Jackson with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter
Next week, Florida takes the road for the first time this season in a trip to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State. Kickoff is at noon with television coverage on ABC.