DJ Lagway wasn't Only Florida Gators Player to Bounceback
While freshman quarterback DJ Lagway deserves the majority of the credit in Florida's 45-7 dismantling of Samford, other players stepped up and provided the Gators with a breath of fresh air. Honestly, Billy Napier needed this win more than any person even tangentially connected to the program.
While this win does not absolve the coach from the greatest transgression of a struggling program (losing), it does grant the coaching staff, especially the one that sits in the big chair, a small reprieve. Although the wolves still sit at Napier's door, they're a little quieter on Sunday. These players, along with Lagway, allowed Napier to enjoy a restful night of sleep.
Early in the game, Wilson looked frustrated when the ball failed to find him on a consistent basis. However, that frown turned upside down and the gamebreaker streaked 85 yards for a score. Florida needs to give Wilson more touches.
The long touchdown serves as the clearest evidence that the sophomore spreads the field and presents a dynamic option. Whoever throws him the ball will immediately benefit from the results. Speed erases flaws on the football field. Now, moving ahead, the Gators must remember that 85-yard score and ensure Wilson's role grows,
While Gumbs starred when the game spiraled out of control, Gumbs proved why he needs to possess an active role in the defense. With one of the better first steps on the team, he turnstiled Samford blockers to the tune of three tackles for loss and a sack.
No one overestimates Samford's role as cannon fodder, but games like that build a sense of confidence that players can use to fuel them for the rest of the season and possibly beyond. Gumbs off the edge in passing situations could work in the right spots against many teams.
Reality Check
Make no mistake, Samford filled the role of enhancement talent. Florida looked like world-beaters last night. Everyone with three-firing synapses comprehends that the SEC will bring far-tougher competition. Florida will not have their way with opponents on this scale.
At the same time, in a vacuum, the above-listed players widened the talent pool for the Gators. Teams will need to actively gameplan for Tre Wilson. Also, they will need to account for George Gumbs, Jr. when he sees the field.
Florida needed a "get right" game. Now, with that in the rearview, the rest of the season takes hold.