DJ Lagway Shines as Florida Cruises to 45-7 Victory Over Samford
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Welcome to The Swamp, DJ Lagway.
In his first collegiate start, the former five-star from Willis, Texas shined in the Florida Gators’ 45-7 win over Samford. Lagway completed 18 of his 25 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns, which broke the Gators’ true freshman single-game passing record previously held by Chris Leak.
He’s now ninth all-time for passing yards in a game in program history. It’s also the first win by a UF freshman starting quarterback since Feliepe Franks in 2017 and first win by a UF true freshman starting quarterback since Treon Harris in 2014.
Lagway’s first drive was set up by a Jason Marshall Jr. forced fumble near the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line, which occurred on the game’s third play.
It didn’t amount to anything, however, as Florida was stuffed on fourth-and-one at Samford’s 17-yard line. Lagway, a dual-threat quarterback, was moved to wide receiver as the Gators attempted a wildcat rush with Treyaun Webb, which was blown up in the backfield.
It was the next drive, however, when Lagway’s impact was immediate. On a play-action boot, the five-star freshman unleashed a deep pass down the sideline to Elijhah Badger, which went for 77 yards.
It was the longest pass by a UF quarterback since Anthony Richardson in 2022, when he hit Xzavier Henderson for a 78-yard score against Georgia.
Montrell Johnson Jr. scored from a yard out two plays later for his second touchdown rush of the season.
Lagway, again, went to work with a 44-yard pass on a corner route to Chimere Dike on only his third pass of the night. However, points were left off the board, once again, as Jadan Baugh fumbled into the endzone.
It didn’t take long for Lagway and the offense to rebound. The freshman hit tight end Hayden Hansen for a 40-yard strike over the middle of the field to begin the drive, and a 22-yard pass to Badger set up another short Johnson Jr. touchdown rush.
The seven-yard scamper was Johnson Jr.’s 30th touchdown rush of his career and 18th in a Gator uniform.
At halftime, Lagway had already thrown for 209 yards. It was the most passing yards by a UF freshman since Franks’ 212 yards against Tennessee in 2017 and most by a UF true freshman since Harris’ 215 yards against Vanderbilt in 2014.
It only took him one drive to open the third quarter to eclipse those marks and another to break the previously-mentioned record for passing yards in a game by a true freshman quarterback.
A 22-yard pass on a jet toss to Eugene Wilson III was followed by a 36-yard strike to Tank Hawkins for Lagway’s first-career touchdown. A 41-yard bomb to Aidan Mizell, the redshirt freshman’s first of his career, helped add to his new UF record and the lead.
Florida added 10 more points in the final period of play with a 25-yard field goal from Trey Smack and an 85-yard touchdown reception from Wilson III off of a jet-motion toss from Lagway. Backup quarterback Aidan Warner added a 9-yard touchdown run to cap off the night’s scoring.
The Gators begin SEC play next week with a matchup inside The Swamp against Texas A&M, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.