Eugene Wilson Out vs. Mississippi State, Frustrated at Florida
Eugene "Tre" Wilson exemplifies the best about the current Florida football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Yet, with the clouds of uncertainty shrouding the future of the program, what should that hold for the future of arguably their best non-quarterback, skill position player.
Blessed with not only deep speed, but the acceleration and agility to get him free, Wilson, under great circumstances could be one of the most explosive players in all of college football. Now, he waits on the sidelines as he misses his second consecutive game because of injury, to see the direction of the program, whether it changes or not in the ensuing weeks.
Lack of Continuity
By flipping quarterbacks that resemble a half-hearted attempt at harmony, Billy Napier muddies up what should look like a clearly-executed offensive plan. If you're honest, understand the level of explosive talent, including Wilson, that Florida could easily use.
However, due to instability caused by the head coach, finding a rhythm continues to evade Wilson and much of the Gators on offense. By his own admission, Billy Napier realizes the choppy nature of the Florida offense.
"We have had three different play callers, but ultimately you're recycling players, too, right, in terms of experience," Napier said this week. "You start in January. You begin with an ending in mind. You're putting a system together. There is no question that the things you're describing there are frustrating things to me, because I've been a part of teams and staffs that we played really sound fundamental football. I think at times, we're not doing that. Now, we do it really well at times as well. So, I think consistency is what we're pursuing here. I agree with what you're saying."
That heaping serving of word salad arrives without dressing. The Gators' offensive mess rest entirely with Billy Napier. Players like Wilson suffer. The offense stagnates and ultimately suffers with constant change. In return, the losses pile up and everyone in and around the team looks for change.
30 Days
If the Gators fire Napier during the season, Wilson can hop into the transfer portal thirty days after the dismissal? While a long subject for another time, let's look at a one question. First, will the allure of a strong offensive mind and prominent role within the constructs of the offense be enough to stay? More than likely, Wilson will stay because whoever takes the job will not be anyone but a known coach with serious offensive play decision skills.
Clouded Bottom Line
None of us knows what will happen to Billy Napier, or at least when. Although closer, the players, including Tre Wilson, still seek answers. Wilson makes magic happen with the ball, but he can't do that from the sideline. Would Wilson be healthier if the Gators offense was healthier?
Florida, by its nature of location and depth of talent, will do everything possible to retain the playmaker. The next few days and months will hopefully bring a new era to Florida football. One that Tre Wilson factors in.