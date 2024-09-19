Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report vs. Mississippi State: WR Eugene Wilson III OUT
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (1-2) are just days away from its road-opener against SEC foe Mississippi State (1-2), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
Both Florida’s and Mississippi State's individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s noon EST kickoff. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report (Scholarship-Only)
- WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (Lower body): OUT
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury): OUT
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Lower-body): OUT
- TE Keon Zipperer (Knee): OUT
- OL Roderick Kearney: OUT
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle): OUT
- DL Michai Boireau: OUT
- DB Aaron Gates: OUT
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson (Lower-body): OUT
- DB Asa Turner (Lower-body): OUT
- WR Tank Hawkins: Questionable
Mississippi State ' Wednesday Availability Report
- DL Kalvin Dinkins: OUT
- CB Traveon Wright: OUT
- S Tyler Woodard: OUT (First half)
- DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones: Questionable
- CB DeAgo Brumfield: Questionable
- S Chris Keys Jr.: Questionable
- K Marlon Hauck: Questionable
- RB Xavier Gayten: Probable
- S Chris Keys Jr.: Probable
WR Eugene Wilson III Out
After being listed as a game-time decision but not playing against Texas A&M, sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is out with a lower body injury for the second-straight game.
Although he did not give a specific update, Napier on Wednesday night explained Wilson III suffered his injury sometime two games ago against Samford.
“He got hurt during the game," Napier said. "So, yeah, when that happened I think he woke up the next day, and I think we've gotten to the bottom of what it is and all that. So, all good.”
In Wilson III's place, Florida will continue to rely on transfers Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger, who both scored touchdowns against the Aggies.
“We're definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure," Napier said. "But I do think Dike and Badger, in particular, stepped up in a major way. We have the ability to in formation plays to get the primary guys in position, much like we've done the past. We’ll take what we have each week and we'll formation it and try to make those guys a primary and secondary.
"But I think last week, it's a heck of a week for Dike and Badger. I thought they did a good job. Who's the third? I think that's the question mark. I think those guys will have a little opportunity this week.”