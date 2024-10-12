Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers Predictions and Preview
Go home, pack it up, fold the tent and head home. If you watch/listen to the mouth breathing from pundits from this game, you'd think that the Florida Gators possessed absolutely no shot on Saturday versus the Tennessee Volunteers. Of course, they said the same thing about Arkansas and the Vols last week.
And on the heels of Vandy stunning Alabama, people still naturally assume that Florida doesn't stand a chance, which makes no sense. Yet, here we are.
Understanding Unicorns
Without a doubt, Billy Napier knows what the game means and what Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava brings to the field.
"Yeah, man, he's a unicorn. That guy a 6'6", I don't know how much he weighs, but he's a big athletic -- he's ripping balls in the outside third, 15, 20 yards deep,” Napier said. “He's throwing it. All the vertical shots, he's got a big time arm. He's accurate. He can escape, extend. Just a young player who is getting experience, and he'll continue to get better. There is a lot of hype around him, and I think on the tape you can see why."
Historical Perspective
Despite current sentiment, this game serves as a litmus test for Tennessee while Florida needs to view it as a stepping stone. For context, Tennessee can only boast six victories in this series since 1993. Florida, despite multiple coaching changes in recent years, still dominates this series, winning all but two games since 2005.
Last year, Florida sent the Volunteers home from the Swamp with a 29-16 loss. The pressure resides completely with Tennessee to not only win this game, but look rather impressive doing so. The Gators enter the game, playing with house money.
Final Predictions
Florida comes out firing with trick plays and misdirection that gives the Volunteers fits. Napier sticks to the running game early, bludgeoning the Volunteers defense, allowing for playaction to pay dividends later.
Meanwhile, Nico Iamaleava flashes the ability that keeps him in Heisman conversation. Throwing for 275-plus yards and three scores, you can see why the Volunteers are sitting in the top 10 and look like a legitimate threat to win the SEC championship.
On the other hand, the work of two Gators’ quarterbacks answers the bell. Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway actually outduel Iamaleava, combining for 350-plus yards and three touchdowns. Florida does not look tentative or nervous in the slightest.
Later in the third quarter the score-fest grinds to a halt where yards come at a premium with each team not budging. As it looks like Tennessee is about to pull away, the much-maligned Florida defense forces a punt. A fourth-quarter score cuts the lead to five. Tennessee salts the clock away, holding on for dear life, continuing their path to the playoff.
Final Score
Tennessee 38
Florida 33
The Florida Gators kick off against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.