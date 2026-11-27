The Florida Gators are coming off a poor performance against a 2-5 Milwaukee team, where the Gators only won by nine points at home.

Even with a 7-1 start, the Gators haven’t felt like the dominant team they have been the last couple of years. This can be attributed to two areas: bench depth and the main issue, which is turnovers.

Turnovers

Florida, in the last couple of years, has been at the top of college basketball due to their dominance on the glass and inside the paint on both sides of the floor.

The one glaring issue they’ve had is turnovers, in terms of forcing turnovers and taking care of the ball. Through eight games this year, turnovers have been the biggest factor in the Gators not dominating teams and in their one loss to Houston.

The Gators rank 268th in the country in turnover rate per BartTorvik and 231st in the country in turnovers per game at 13.1.

On the other hand, the Gators rank 333rd in the country in defensive turnover percentage and 355th in the country in forced turnovers per game at 9.38. To put it in perspective, there are 361 Division I basketball teams.

The Gators in 2026 ranked right around the middle of the country in turnovers per game but outside the top 250 in forcing turnovers. In 2025, they were better at taking care of the ball, ranking in the top 75 in the country but outside the top 200 in forcing turnovers.

The Gators are worse in both categories to start the year, and it has been their biggest flaw. Obviously, your starting point guard being in and out of the lineup is one of the biggest contributing factors to both areas because of how good he is as a ball handler and defensive playmaker.

Even so, Boogie Fland, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, and Urban Klavzar are all having career highs in turnovers per game, with Thomas Haugh right at his turnovers-per-game mark last year. The Gators are doing a poor job of taking care of the ball, which not only limits their offensive output but can also lead to an increase in possessions for another team to score.

This was exemplified in the Houston and West Virginia games, where everyone in the Gator starting lineup had multiple turnovers in both games, except for Fland in the Houston game, where he finished with one turnover. In both of those games, the Gators were dominated in the turnover battle, especially against Houston, who finished with six turnovers to Florida's 12.

In order for the Gators to get back to their dominant selves, taking care of the ball and forcing the opponent into turnovers will be crucial.

Bench production

The Gators bench has been underwhelming to start the year, ranking 274th in the country in bench points per game at 20.88. With how good the Gator starting lineup is, this makes sense, but also not having consistent production off the bench has hurt Florida.

In the Gators' last game against Milwaukee, they scored seven total bench points and did not have a single player log more than eight minutes in the game off the bench. With the gauntlet of a schedule the Gators will face in the SEC, it is paramount that the Gators find consistent minutes and production from a few bench players outside of Urban Klavzar.

Alex Lloyd and Isaiah Brown have seen the most consistent minutes and role off the Gators' bench and have played well in certain games but have not been consistent. The Gators need to find consistency off the bench in order to help reach their full potential.

Overall, it is only November and a lot can change throughout the season, but up to this point, turnovers on both sides of the ball and bench depth have been the biggest problems for one of the best teams in the country.