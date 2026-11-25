The Texas Longhorns have gotten off to a hot start to the college basketball season. They've won six straight games to open the season and are now the No. 7-ranked team in the country.

They're set to face off against a fellow undefeated team at the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving when they take on the 6-0 Georgetown Hoyas.

Georgetown remains unranked, but the Hoyas have already beaten two power conference teams, beating Clemson 85-78 and Maryland 86-74. A win against Texas will certainly catapult them up the next published rankings.

Georgetown vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgetown +9.5 (-110)

Texas -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgetown +360

Texas -465

Total

OVER 154.5 (-110)

UNDER 154.5 (-110)

Georgetown vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: November, 26

Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Georgetown record: 6-0

Texas record: 6-0

Georgetown vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Matas Vokietaitis, C - Texas Longhorns

Matas Vokietaitis has gotten off to a hot start in his junior year with the Longhorns. The 7-foot center is leading the team in both points and rebounds. His 20.7 points per game is the most on the team by eight, making him by far the most valuable player on the court. He's a matchup nightmare for any team, but Georgetown's 7'1" center Vince Iwuchukwu may be the guy to do it.

Georgetown vs. Texas Prediction and Best Bet

Matas Vokietaitis creates a matchup nightmare for any team that he and the Longhorns take on, but they may be about to meet their match. Vince Iwuchukwu can match his size, and he's also leading the team in points (20.8) and rebounds (9.2).

Texas certainly has a more talented supporting cast, but we're talking about a 9.5-point spread. If Iwuchukwu can slow down Texas's best offensive weapon, their scoring is going to take a hit. That's enough for me to take the points with the Hoyas as underdogs.

Pick: Georgetown +9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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