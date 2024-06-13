Florida Gators could be in for Bumpy Ride on Defense
With so much offseason attention on No. 1 quarterback DJ Lagway and the offense, the defense of the Florida Gators is still an area of concern. Looking into the upcoming season, as mediocre to subpar as the defense looked in 2023, ranking 11th in both points and total yards, the Gators may struggle to replicate that performance. From stem to stern, the Florida Gators lack key defensive aspects that look to affect them throughout the year.
Basically, the Gators lack teeth, a defensive bite that threatens to tilt games in their favor. In what seems like an anomaly, the defense could lack true difference makers. As a result, the season could turn in a negative direction sooner than anticipated, especially with Florida's brutal schedule, ranked the hardest in the country by SI.
A Princely Departure
When Princely Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss, he took any semblance of a pass rush the Gators possessed. Those 627 miles between Gainesville and Oxford feel shorter than the separation between Umanmielen and the next best pass rusher that Florida will suit up. His 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss equal the totals of the next-three players in each category.
Not to mention, Umanmielen's absence forces the Gators to send extra rushers. That opens up one-on-ones in the passing game, placing the secondary under serious stress. One or two blown coverages will see teams making reservations for six in the endzone.
Furthermore, the pass rush responsibilities fall into the lap of JACK Justus Boone. Boone, from a physical standpoint, looks ready for the job. However, he tore an ACL last year, shelving him for the entire 2023 campaign.
Can Florida truly trust a player returning from a devastating-knee injury to shoulder the load? Otherwise, look for sophomore T.J. Searcy and Northern Illinois transfer George Gumbs to pick up the slack. If those three cannot cobble together a competent rush, teams will pick Florida apart.
Adding more help in the middle of the defense could help the edge. Defensive tackle Joey Slackman transferred from Penn and was named the No. 2 FBS transfer by 247Sports.
Stability/Youthful Infusion
Despite the myriads of questions and concerns with the pass rush, the Gators can actually rest easier knowing that sophomore safety Jordan Castell and junior middle linebacker Shemar James return. The tandem combined for 114 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Both players were just named to Phil Steele's All-SEC teams.
What Florida lacks in rush skills, these two compensate with crisp tackling. Neither James nor Castell will light up the highlight reel. However, they will make the sure play, stopping the ballcarrier in his tracks.
Meanwhile, the Gators welcomed South Carolina transfer linebacker Grayson Howard. Howard, the true sophomore, only tallied nineteen tackles during his lone year in Columbia. Yet, expectations for an immediate impact remain high for the 6'4 and 235-pounder.
Turnover Issues
For a program, historically built upon speed and playmaking on both sides of the ball, the Florida Gators enter 2024 with a dearth of playmakers that force turnovers. It seems statistically impossible that the Gators forced only seven turnovers last season. Only Temple caused fewer turnovers per game, out of 133 FBS teams. In the SEC, where quarterbacks will drop back to air it out, numerous opportunities exist for defenses that can take advantage.
With a great degree of certainty, the Gators need to sell out to generate turnovers. Whether that calls for heavy blitzing or gambling corners, something must give. The SEC gauntlet looks difficult enough without the lack of turnovers to hamstring a defense.
Overview
The University of Florida defense needs to look inward and find their why. Putting that helmet in Gainesville means more than many SEC schools. In football, even adequate defenses erase offensive inefficiency. By the same token, a subpar eleven hurts outcomes.
For the Gators to win games in 2024, unless defenders step forward, they need to rely on the offense to thrive in shootouts. Then, the defense must do everything in their power to hold a lead. Stock up on antacid, fans,