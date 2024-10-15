Florida Gators can Lean on Improved Defense while DJ Lagway Settles In
According to TripAdvisor, one of the best restaurants in Gainesville, Embers Wood Grill sports a diverse menu. However, all of the crow pundits and fans need to eat after the Tennessee game would see the owners open a second location.
Continuing a trend started against UCF following a bye week, the Florida Gators shut down the highly-vaunted Tennessee offense. With most people clad in the obscenely tacky shade of orange predicting that Nico Iamaleava would enjoy a career day against the Florida defense, no one bothered to tell the players.
Tennessee entered the game against Florida with the nation's No. 5 rushing attack at 267-yards-per-game, and came away with barely-half that against Florida. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered October with Heisman hopes, but for the second-straight week, failed to account for a touchdown.
A Heisman candidate that could not solve a defense a backup from Texas A&M embarrassed just weeks before, continued an amazing turnaround for the Gators defense.
Pressure Bursts Heisman Pipe Dreams
While three sacks don’t feel like a strong effort, don't discount the myriads of hurries. Iamaleava morphed into "I'm leaving", throwing off his back foot, circling away from the heat. Everyone upfront played with their proverbial hair, twists, dreads, or braids on fire.
Even Desmond Watson, tipping the scales north of 400 pounds chased Iamaleava while he scrambled. That team buy-in and investment in the pass rush should never go understated as far as what it means and how it goes a long way into building a better defense.
The 169 yards sticks out like a sore thumb for the Tennessee passing game that enjoyed success throughout the first half of the season. Without a dominant pass rusher, Florida relied on a group effort to work.
Veteran Knowledge
When Iamaleava looked to connect with targets down the field, Florida's defensive backs used excellent situational awareness to help them contain the Volunteers. Jason Marshall, with a sure first down on what looked like a couple of great catches, used a nudge and the sideline as an extra defender to ensure that a foot did not come down in bounds.
The little things, getting a late arm in between the receiver's hands or a little uncalled physicality helped greatly. These are the tips and tricks passed down from veterans in the secondary that help to level the playing field when covering elite wideouts all over the field.
No Moral Victories
Granted, Florida fell in overtime. Moral victories do not exist in sports. Nor should they ever.
At the same time, discounting the fact that a double-digit underdog, in front of 100,000 hostile fans, stood toe-to-toe with a prolific offense needs commendation. Looking into the future, if the Florida Gators can sustain the same effort, things may not look as gloomy in Gainesville after all.
This is a defense the team can lean on while freshman quarterback DJ Lagway gets comfortable in his full-time role the next-six games of the season.