Details of Stricklin's Extension Revealed, Napier Comments on AD's Support
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Details of Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin's multi-year extension have been revealed.
According to multiple reports, Stricklin will now make over $2 million a year with bonuses, a raise from a previous total compensation of $1.8 million a year, after signing a three-year extension that will keep him as Florida's AD until 2030.
The extension also includes up to $200,000 in bonus money dependent on Florida's finish in the Learfield Directors Cup and UF athletics' total Academic Progress Rate. He also has access to a private plane owned by the University Athletic Association, up to a value of $70,000 per year.
Post-extension, Stricklin's deal includes a semi-retirement role. Beginning in 2030, Stricklin would become a special assistant to the AD, an advisory position with a salary of $100,000 plus base benefits over five seasons.
That role's specific duties would be determined by the university president and would not directly affect the new AD's roles. That role would also include access to an office, UAA-owned plane and complimentary box seats to UF sporting events.
Since taking over as AD, Stricklin has seen UF sports win 13 national titles and 44 conference championships, including an NCAA title and SEC Tournament title by the men's basketball program under head coach Todd Golden, a Stricklin hire.
Off the field, Stricklin has been instrumental in facilities upgrades across multiple sports, including the construction of Condron Ballpark, worth over $59 million, and the Heavener Football Training Center, worth $86 million. He also announced plans for a renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium worth nearly $400 million and a multi-million-dollar renovation to the basketball practice facility, which is set to be completed in 2026.
On Wednesday, football head coach Billy Napier, a Stricklin hire, gave his support for Stricklin's extension.
"I think not only the things he's done publicly, but also the things he's done in private, behind the scenes," Napier said. "The work that he's put into the athletic program as a whole."
The fourth-year head coach specifically noted Stricklin's involvement in the Heavener Football Training Center, which opened prior to Napier's first season, as well as his leadership as the NIL era of college athletics went into full force.
"I think he's done a nice job of kind of putting the pieces together there, and it kind of rallying the troops a little bit behind the scenes, and I think that's helped position us where we have the roster we have," Napier said. "Certainly, what the basketball team has been able to accomplish last year, and then the other sports continued to excel. So we have the resources we need, and he's done a nice job leading the department."
Stricklin's direct involvement in the football program is especially noted, especially after the AD publicly supported Napier after a 4-4 start to the 2024 season. The Gators have since won five of its last six games including Saturday's season opener against Long Island.
"Yeah, he's been steady. I think he's got perspective, and we're very thankful," Napier said. "Obviously hadn't been all perfect around here, but I think he's in there with you enough to kind of know what's going on. And certainly, thankful for his discernment and his belief in what he's seeing every day and not being affected by outside noise. And I think I'm forever grateful for that."