Florida Gators Add Versatile USF Transfer
Former USF Bulls utility man Bobby Boser is transferring to the Florida Gators for next season, according to multiple reports released on Wednesday.
This is a big addition for the Gators going into next campaign as he brings much versatility to the Gators infield. He made 17 starts at second base, 11 at shortstop and two at third base this past season, but the expectation is that Boser ends up at third base after looking at the returning players and those transferring in.
More importantly, he brings an experienced bat with some home run power to a program in Gainesville that loves to hit the long ball.
Boser ranks eighth in program history with 31 career home runs. Also, he became the first USF player since 2004 to hit for the cycle when he played at Jacksonville in early March this past year.
Overall, during his three years with the Bulls, Boser slashed .286/.386/.580 and totaled 85 RBI. Although most of his production came in the last two years with the Bulls to make up for the lack of production as a freshman.
In 2023, Boser hit .323 with 15 home runs and 41 RBI. Then, this past season, he hit .299 with 12 home runs and 32 RBI.
There was slight regression in 2024, but that was due to a broken hamate (hand) bone injury sustained in March that caused him to miss 22 games from the starting lineup before returning on April 19 full-time.
Boser is Florida’s eighth portal addition this summer, joining Miami utility player Blake Cyr, former Jacksonville infielder Justin Nadeau, former Texas Tech infielder Landon Stripling, former Santa Fe College pitcher Matthew Jenkins, former juco pitcher Mason Laurito, former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow and former Stetson outfielder Kyle Jones so far this offseason.
So, to say the least, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has been extremely active in the transfer portal as continues to rebuild his lineup in the post-Caglianone era to make sure that he can make it back to Omaha in 2025.