BREAKING: Florida Gators WR Eugene Wilson III OUT vs. Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is not dressed out and will not play in the team's SEC-opener against Texas A&M. He initially participated in early warmups and was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg but did not take the field for the entire team's positional warmups.
The sophomore, who accounted for 141 yards and a touchdown receiving against Samford, was listed as a game-time decision on Saturday's pregame availability report after suffering a reported lower body injury earlier this week. He was previously listed as "questionable" throughout the week.
With Wilson III out, Florida will turn to a pair of freshman receivers in Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams as well as veteran Marcus Burke to help alleviate the load. Additionally, Aidan Mizell will be expected to see an uptick of playing time, although he is listed as the backup slot receiver behind Chimere Dike.
Both Abrams and Mizell recorded their first-career touchdowns last week against Samford.
"I mean, Aiden in particular, this offseason made a huge jump physically, and I do think his ball skills, his route running have improved," Napier said on Wednesday. "He's always had the vertical part of his game. The other stuff has improved. There's light years to go. He has a high ceiling, but Tank has impressed me with his skill level. I think he's gotten better and he's tough. He’s got some bulk and some play strength."
Florida is already without 2023 starter Kahleil Jackson, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury prior to the Samford game. They are also without Ja'Quavion Fraziars, who is recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in fall camp.
However, the Gators are returning Andy Jean, who is dressed out for the first time this season after dealing with an upper-body injury suffered during fall camp.
Florida's matchup against Texas A&M kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.