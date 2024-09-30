All Gators

Florida's Road Matchup at Tennessee set for Evening Start

The Florida Gators' road trip to Tennessee will be one of Week Seven's headlining matchups.

Cam Parker

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- The Florida Gators road matchup on Oct. 12 against No. 4 Tennessee will kick off at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

In recent history, this matchup has belonged to the Gators, who hold a 19-5 record against the Volunteers since 2000. Last season, unranked Florida upset then-No. 11 Tennessee, 29-16, behind a 20-point second quarter and consistently-dominate defense.

Now-Georgia running back Trevor Etienne rushed for 172 yards while Montrell Johnson Jr. scored both on the ground and through the air. The Gators held Tennessee scoreless from the 5:33 mark in the first quarter all the way until the 9:31 mark in the third quarter.

However, this year's matchup poses a tougher task at hand for the Gators. Under current head coach Billy Napier, Florida is 3-7 on the road and 7-11 in SEC games. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 20-4 at home and 15-10 in SEC games under head coach Josh Heupel.

As it stands, the Volunteers (4-0) are ranked No. 4 nationally in the most-recent AP Poll after a 25-15 road win over Oklahoma. Tennessee travels to Arkansas this week with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. and television coverage on ABC.

Florida, meanwhile, sits at 2-2 after a bye week with in-state foe UCF next up. The Gators are coming off a 45-28 road win at Mississippi State two weeks ago, its first win over an FBS opponent since mid-October of last season.

Kickoff from the Swamp is at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Florida Gators News