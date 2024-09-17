Pair of Former Gators to be Inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Prior to the Florida Gators' yearly Jacksonville-based matchup with rival Georgia, a pair of former Gators' defenders will be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.
Defensive back Fred Weary (1994-1997) and outside linebacker Mike Peterson (1995-1998) compose the two Gators that will be inducted as part of this year's class, the City of Jacksonville announced Tuesday.
The former teammates, who were members of Florida's first national championship team during the 1996-1997 season, will be inducted in a ceremony at noon on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Induction Ceremony and Luncheon, presented by Miller Electric Company, which will take inside the East Club at EverBank Stadium.
Peterson and Weary join Georgia inductees Mike Fisher and Bill Goldberg in this year's class.
Weary, Florida's all-time interceptions leader with 15, was named First Team All-SEC and was a consensus All-American as a senior, a season in which he recorded six interceptions.
In a six-year career in the NFL, Weary played for both the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams, where he recorded a total of 191 tackles, seven interceptions and one touchdown.
Peterson, who is now in his third season as Florida's outside linebackers and EDGE coach, played a major role in the team's 38-7 win over the Bulldogs during his senior season with 11 total tackles. That season, he was named First-Team All-SEC and was a First-Team All-American.
Peterson also holds the title of Alumni Liaison outside of his assistant coaching duties.
After leaving Florida, Peterson carved out a stellar 14-year career in the NFL with stops at the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. He recorded 883 tackles and intercepted 19 passes over the course of his professional career.
In 2023, Florida's inductees were former defensive back Joe Haden and former running back Earnest Graham, the father of current freshman linebacker Myles Graham. The full list of Hall of Fame members can be found here.
The 2024 edition of the Gators' matchup against Georgia kicks off in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.