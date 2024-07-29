Gators' Emma Weyant Wins Bronze at Olympics
A second Florida Gator swimmer has earned a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Emma Weyant (USA) on Monday earned a bronze medal in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:34.93. It’s her second overall Olympic medal after she earned silver in the same event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The Sarasota (Fla.) native finished behind Canada’s Summer McIntosh (gold) and the United States’ Katie Grimes (silver). She initially advanced to the finals early Monday morning after a first-place overall finish in heats with a time of 4:36.27.
Weyant is the second Gator to earn a medal in this year’s games joining Caeleb Dressel, who anchored the United States’ 4x100-meter relay team to a gold medal on Saturday. She may not be the last, either.
Bobby Finke (USA) on Monday qualified for the 800-meter freestyle finals after finishing fifth overall during heats with a time of 7:43.00. He’ll compete for a medal on Tuesday with an expected start time of 3:02 p.m. ET.
Upcoming Schedule
More Gators continue play in Paris early Tuesday morning.
Former Gator Nick Calathes and the Greek national basketball team will play Spain at 5 a.m. ET. Greece lost to Canada, which has former Gator Andrew Nembhard on the roster, 87-79 on Saturday. Nembhard and Canada will play Australia at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Additionally, Alberto Mestre (VEN) and Josh Liendo (CAN) will compete in heats for the 100-meter freestyle beginning at 5:29 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Amro Al-Wir (JOR) and Aleksas Savickas (LTU) will face off in heats for the 200-meter breaststroke at 6:55 a.m. ET.
In 3x3 basketball play, former Gator Canyon Barry (USA) and current women’s assistant basketball coach and director of player personnel Rhyne Howard (USA) will each compete with their respective teams.
Rhyne and the women’s team will play Germany at 11:30 a.m., while Barry and the men’s team will play Serbia at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Finally, former Florida tennis player Danielle Collins, who won her second round match on Monday, will face off against Camila Osorio (COL) in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.