Ex-Gators Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Off to Fast Start at Olympics Games in Paris
It shouldn’t come as a surprise who was the first Florida Gator to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As part of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay for the United States, former Gators swimmer Caeleb Dressel (2015-2018) helped win Team USA’s first gold medal. It’s his eighth Olympic gold medal overall, which comprises every medal he’s won. It was also his third goal medal in this event.
The anchor of the group, Dressel notched a 47.53-second 100-meter individual swim to seal the top spot. As a group, the United States’ medley team finished with an overall time of 3:09.28, beating out rivals Australia (silver) and Italy (bronze).
Next, Dressel will compete in the 50-meter freestyle on Aug. 2. He’ll also compete in the 100-meter butterfly the following day and the 4x100-meter medley relay on Aug. 4. Dressel won gold medals in all of those events in Tokyo in 2021.
Dressel wasn’t the only Gator to be a finalist in the event. Josh Liendo (2022-present) anchored Canada to a sixth-place finish.
Other Gators of Note
Two more UF swimmers began Olympic play on Saturday.
Venezuela’s Alfonso Mestre (2019-2023) and the United States’ Kieran Smith (2018-2022) each finished sixth in their respective heats for the 400-meter freestyle and did not advance to the finals. Smith’s participation in the Paris games is complete. Mestre has one more event lined up in the 800-meter freestyle.
On the hardwood, a pair of former Gators matched up to begin group play.
Canada’s Andrew Nembhard (2018-2020) and Greece’s Nick Calathes (2007-2009) made their Olympic debuts in Group A, with Canada winning 86-79. Calathes finished with 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting while Nembhard finished with 2 points on 1-of-1 shooting.
On Tuesday, Calathes and Greece will next play Spain at 5 p.m. ET, while Nembhard and Canada will play Australia at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Finally, former UF tennis player Danielle Collins (2012-2013) of the United States was set to begin singles play on Saturday, but had her match scratched due to poor weather conditions on the outdoor courts. She will play Germany’s Laura Siegemond on Sunday.