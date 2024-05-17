Gators Fall to Bulldogs Despite 2-HR Night from Luke Heyman
All season, first inning struggles have plagued Florida Gators baseball. Florida’s pitching staff has rarely given its offense an easy task throughout games, as Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad often finds themselves trailing early.
Thursday was no different in Game 1 of the Gators’ three-game series against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia plated three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-run home run from Paul Toetz.
Toetz hit one of three home runs on the evening for the Bulldogs in their 9-4 win over the Gators, Thursday.
In order for its postseason chances to stay alive, Florida will most likely have to win its next two games against Georgia. Game 2 will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and was moved up due to expected inclement weather in Athens.
UF’s offense struggled once again in the contest, only tallying six hits. Although the Gators slowly snuck their way back into the game in the early innings, the Bulldogs had answers. Solo home runs from Luke Heyman in the second inning and Brody Donay put Florida within two runs.
But a three-run fifth inning for the Bulldogs halted the Gators’ comeback hopes. Georgia plated two more runs in the seventh, and it proved to be too much for the Gators to get back in the game.
Another Heyman home run in the ninth inning cut the UF deficit to 9-4, but a Dale Thomas groundout ended the contest.
The Gators’ Jac Caglianone and Georgia’s Charlie Condon faced off for the first time this season. The two are semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, rewarded to the best player in college baseball. Condon came into the game leading the nation in batting average (.454) and home runs (34), while Caglianone entered the game tied for second in the country in home runs with 28.
Caglianone struggled at the plate Thursday, striking out twice. He was intentionally walked once but failed to get a hit. Condon went 1-for-2 at the plate and was walked three times.
Like Caglianone, Florida’s offense couldn’t figure out Georgia's Kolten Smith. He mowed down UF’s hitters, going eight innings and striking out 12. Despite the two solo home runs given up, Smith was lights out.
Pierce Coppola started on the mound for the Gators. He surrendered four hits and gave up four earned runs in just two innings. The bullpen had trouble as well, giving up five runs in six innings.
Georgia’s offense was led by Dillon Carter, who crushed two home runs. He recorded three RBIs and helped the Bulldogs take Game 1.
Friday, right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson will start on the mound for Florida. Peterson is coming off one of his best starts of the season, pitching six innings and giving up just one run in a win over Kentucky.
The Gators will need Peterson at his best as UF looks to keep its postseason hopes alive. First pitch is at 1 p.m. on Friday.