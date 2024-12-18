Gators Returning to Netflix
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are returning to Netflix.
The streaming organization on Wednesday announced it was in production on a season-long series following teams in the Southeastern Conference during the 2024-2025 season. The series, which will premiere in the summer of 2025, will give fans an inside look at the conference programs both on and off the field while looking closely at key SEC matchups throughout the season.
The upcoming SEC-wide series is being produced by Box To Box Films, which is known for producing Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Football in the SEC will be presented in a way never seen before through the elite storytelling skills of Box To Box, the content studio that has produced numerous award-winning Netflix docuseries. We are excited about this new delivery of content for SEC fans everywhere.”
The Gators' 2024 season, which concludes on Friday in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane, will forever be known as a rollercoaster campaign with a late turnaround.
Florida started the season 1-2 with blowout losses at home to Miami and Texas A&M before finding some consistency in wins over Mississippi State, UCF and Kentucky.
Close losses to playoff-bound Tennessee and Georgia showed the team was capable of making noise, and it culminated in back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in LSU and Ole Miss as well as a blowout victory at Florida State to end the regular season at 7-5.
This will mark the Gators' second appearance on Netflix in recent memory. Previously, the 2005-2009 teams were featured in the three-part docuseries "Swamp Kings," which premiered in August of 2023.