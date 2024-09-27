Florida Gators DJ Lagway, Eugene Wilson Tabbed Top Transfer Portal Candidates
With the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Florida Gators football program, it's entirely possible that some of the team’s most talented players will eventually enter the transfer portal.
NCAA rules state that if a head coach is fired during the season, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal and contact/meet with other coaches.
Earlier this week, Rivals Transfer Portal Analyst/Rankings Director Adam Friedman named DJ Lagway and Eugene Wilson III as two players who may leave the program if Napier does not return as the team’s head coach.
DJ LAGWAY
The consensus five-star recruit (ESPN, 247, Rivals) and 2023 National Gatorade Player Of The Year was Florida’s highest-ranked quarterback recruit in over a decade.
Since committing to Florida nearly two years ago, Lagway has expressed confidence in Napier’s leadership despite the program's downward trajectory.
During his first career start, Lagway led all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards, setting a UF true-freshman record (456). In his most recent action against Mississippi State, Lagway was a perfect 7-for-7 with a total of 76 passing yards and 22 rushing yards.
“Lagway could have an argument to be the top overall transfer prospect if he decided to enter the portal,” Friedman said.
While Lagway would likely attract a great deal of attention (and money) in the transfer portal, he also has a clear path to being the team's starting quarterback for the next few years if he stays put. The Florida football program was not doing particularly well at the time of Lagway’s commitment, indicating that he was willing to stick it out through some early adversity. With that being said, the true freshman will likely have a tough decision to make if the Gators do not retain Napier.
EUGENE WILSON III
Despite missing the past two games, Wilson is still the Gators second-leading receiver with 13 catches for 191 yards.
Last season, Wilson was a Freshman All-SEC selection and a FWAA Freshman All-American while leading the team in receiving touchdowns (6) and finishing second in catches (61) and receiving yards (538). The four-star recruit out of Tampa has been one of the few bright spots on an offense that has been relatively unimpressive over the past two seasons.
After Ricky Pearsall left for the NFL, Wilson appeared to be poised to burst onto the scene as one of the nations top receivers. In his second game of the season, he recorded a career-high 141 receiving yards while scoring a touchdown.
Wilson underwent a minor knee procedure last week and has missed the last two games, but Friedman does not expect that to affect his value in the transfer portal.
“He’ll still be one of the most coveted receivers in the transfer portal if he decides to make that move,” said Friedman.
If Wilson is able to effectively return from his injury, his stock will only continue to rise. The dynamic sophomore has the potential to be a key contributor to any collegiate offense, meaning that he will likely have a plethora of options to choose from if he decides to enter the transfer portal.