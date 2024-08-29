Miami vs. Florida is Personal for Gators' Defensive Back Jason Marshall Jr.
University of Florida senior cornerback Jason Marshall, Jr. grew up in Miami. As a result, he became familiar with the Miami Hurricanes. At the time of growing up, those Hurricanes paled in comparison to the legendary Hurricane teams of yesterday.
Instead, Marshall saw a team never improve and reach previous heights. Meanwhile, Florida reached otherworldly heights more recently than Miami. As a result, the Miami-born cornerback headed to Gainesville. During media availability, Marshall offered his thoughts on Saturday's game, Miami transfer-quarterback Cam Ward and the historic rivalry between the two Florida teams.
Recognition
Ward gives Miami their best chance to emerge from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious. He makes the Miami offense dangerous from multiple angles. With his arm and downfield vision, Ward will shred an unprepared or sloppy defense early. Marshall, cognizant of this fact, broke down the Washington State transfer.
"At the end of the day he's a great player. Can't discredit that," said Marshall earlier this week. "He does scramble a lot. DB has to stay stuck to the receivers. Hopefully we get help from our D-line. I feel like we are. Our D-line gives us pressure, connected to the receivers, I feel like we'll have a good game."
In State Enmity
Five hours separate Miami and Gainesville. Yet, the level of mutual dislike makes the rivalry close the distance. Now, that rivalry feels like neighborhood beef. Each university recruits the same high school talent. Familiarity, as the saying states, breeds contempt.
"I would say just the nastiness that both team have toward each other," Marshall said. "Like, there's hate there, you know? At the end of the day they don't like each other. I think so. The team is fired up right now. I'm fired up myself. It just brings out another type of energy when you know it's game week, so...Me being from Miami and coming here, it's a consistent battle of getting recruits. I mean, I just want to show that Florida gets their recruits from down there, as well."
Last Ride
Jason Marshall, Jr, enters what many believe will serve as his last year in college. Starting the season with a win versus his hometown team would grease the skids for a productive season. Without a doubt, Cam Ward will test Marshall and the Gators' defense. In actuality, the outcome of the game could seriously hinge upon what Marshall does and what he can accomplish.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ABC.