Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz Appears Immune to Criticism
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz appears immune to criticism. His time in the Big Ten with Wisconsin hardened his soul. For someone entering their final year of college eligibility, he plays with house money. No matter what occurs at the Swamp, Mertz looks emotionally strong enough to handle adversity on and off the field.
His story embodies the ups and downs of the cruel college landscape. Yet, he plays with a freewheeling sense of being. Considering what he dealt with during his first three seasons in college, the feeling is justified.
Madison Savior?
When Mertz hit State Street as a highly-touted recruit, the Wisconsin fanbase saw him unlocking future success. For decades, the Badgers played in a run-heavy offense. Moreover, any quarterback, except for one year of Russell Wilson, struggled to pass effectively. Yet, no one truly questioned the obsolete/ ineffective offense.
However, Mertz presented a knack of throwing the ball with zip and the hope of connecting on deep score. In all honesty, former Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst failed to maximize Mertz's abilities. In fact, Chryst offense didn't showcase what the current Gators starter can and cannot do. As a consequence of poor preparation, the school fired him and Mertz's ended up in the transfer portal.
New Start
When Mertz transferred to Florida, Wisconsin-media laughed. They blamed him for the Badgers' inconsistent play. Meanwhile, the video tape exonerated Mertz. Flawed playcalling and route combinations did not help.
Did Mertz play poorly? Well, in spots the throws did not look as crisp. Regardless, the offense sputtered, and the team ultimately quit on Chryst. Mertz walked into The Swamp looking for redemption, a way to clear his name, Wisconsin left a bad taste in Mertz's mouth. That Gainesville rinse offered him a new lease on life.
At Wisconsin, Mertz played in an offense that used the run to set up more running. At Florida, you will see the run implemented to open up the defense, allowing for vertical chances. With a more balanced offense, Mertz enjoyed a 20-touchdown year on 72.9 completion percentage and a healthy 8.1 yards per pass - all career highs.
Mechanically Speaking
From backshoulder fades to dropping the ball in the bucket down the sideline, Mertz looks like a new quarterback. Finding a groover could merit extensive looks from the NFL. Like it or not, Billy Napier's offense actually brought the best out in Mertz.
Similarly, the exuding of such genuine confidence permeates his game. For example, his drop backs look smooth and his throwing looks easy If you watch the game film, you will see his shoulder rotation and pre-throw techniques look cleaner. That is to say, Mertz generates power from the ground up, using rotation force. The ball jumps out of his and looks better than he ever did at Wisconsin.
No Worries
The Wisconsin version of Graham Mertz played in an obsolete system that needed a stellar defensive effort to just win. Granted, he enjoyed excellent blocking, but the play design did him zero favors. The fanbase vilified him, instead of blaming the right individuals.
Now, Mertz will lead the Gators to an inevitable bowl game. If his surrounding parts buy-in again, the Florida Gators could play in a better bowl. Similarly, Mertz's success would vindicate him from all of the abuse he endured in the Big Ten.