Florida Gators Secure Nation's No. 1 OL from Transfer Portal
USC transfer offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, who is widely regarded as one of the top available transfers in the nation, has committed to the Florida Gators.
A true freshman, Zandamela (6 foot 3 inches, 305 pounds) will have all four years of eligibility remaining. Prior to his enrollment at USC, he was a consensus four-star and was considered the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals. He was the Trojans’ highest-rated signee of the 2024 class.
Reports on April 11 indicated that he would be leaving the USC football program, and he officially announced his entrance into the portal on April 16.
“I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s got a very unique background and that played a large part in this,” said USC head coach Lincoln Riley at the time of the initial report.
Zandamela originally is from Mozambique and spent his high school football career at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International. He recently took an official visit to Florida from April 26 through April 28 after previously visiting UCF.
Zandamela’s commitment fills a major position of need on the interior offensive line. Following the postseason transfers of 2023 starters Micah Mazzccua and Richie Leonard IV, the Gators were left depleted inside.
Rising sophomore Knijeah Harris, who spent most of 2023 as Florida’s sixth man in the offensive line rotation, seemingly locked up the left guard position after a strong spring performance.
Meanwhile, Damieon George Jr., who spent most of 2023 at tackle, made the move to right guard prior to Florida’s spring camp, a position better suited for the fifth-year junior. Despite spending most of spring with the first team offense, the uncertainty of his position change as well as a lack of experience at the position led Florida to look to the portal for another guard.
With Zandamela joining the program, Florida is back up to the 85-man scholarship limit. The Gators previously saw the departures of linebacker Mannie Nunnery and corner Ethan Pouncey through the portal as well as the retirement of offensive lineman Riley Simonds, who is now a student-coach with the program.
Florida also added former Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos through the transfer portal. He will be a preferred walk-on in 2024. The Gators also added offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy, a 2025 commit who reclassified to the 2024 class.