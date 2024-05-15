Florida Gators Get Commitment from Former 5-Star Colorado Transfer
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain, who was previously heavily pursued by the Florida Gators as a high school recruit, has committed to the Gators as a transfer. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Previously a Florida target in the 2023 recruiting class, McClain was rated as the No. 1 corner by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He committed to Miami on Oct. 27, 2022 before flipping to head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado on Jan. 19.
In one season with the Buffaloes, McClain played in 10 games while recording 13 total tackles and two pass-breakups. However, his time in Boulder was short-lived as reported struggles led him to enter the transfer portal on April 16.
“I’m always in prayer for young men, and I want the best for them,” said Sanders on DNVR Buffs Live. “And I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man. Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that.”
As a transfer, McClain ranks as the No. 22 overall transfer player in the country and the No. 2 transfer corner, according to the On3 Industry comparison.
He previously visited Florida on May 10, per a report from Swamp247’s Jacob Rudner, and visited again earlier this week.
McClain becomes the 15th overall incoming transfer heading into 2024 and the third to come post-spring. The Gators welcomed PWO tight end Caleb Rillos and top-rated offensive lineman Jason Zandamela to the program during the spring transfer portal period.
He also becomes the fifth defensive back transfer joining Asa Turner, DJ Douglas, Trikweze Bridges and Jameer Grimsley.
Florida still may not be done adding to its team despite being at the scholarship limit. The Gators already hosted Arizona State transfer receiver Elijhah Badger, who is regarded as the top available receiver left in the transfer portal.