Florida Gators' Tackle Rotation Still a Work in Progress, PFF Grades Say Otherwise
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators will have to figure out its quarterback position with veteran Graham Mertz and star freshman DJ Lagway, there’s still another position that head coach Billy Napier needs to figure out.
The Gators’ offensive tackle positions, which have both seen extensive rotation, are still in need of figuring out, Napier explained on Monday.
“Yeah, I think we're still trying to figure out what the best lineup is there,” he said. “Look, we need to get better. That group has to play better. I think we took a step in the right direction.”
However, recent grades from Pro Football Focus show what the rotation should look like, and from there, if there even should be one.
On Saturday, Austin Barber (left) and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (right) took the first-team snaps against Samford while consistently rotating with backups. Arkansas transfer Devon Manuel rotated with Barber, and week one starter Kamryn Waites rotated with Crenshaw-Dickson.
However, Barber has been the biggest surprise due to a relatively-low snap count. He only played 30 snaps against Samford, largely due to the Gators’ lead, despite being one of Florida’s best lineman.
His overall grade of 72.5 is the highest out of Florida’s four tackles and is the only tackle to not have a grade below 60 in any category through the Gators’ first two games of the year.
He’s been rotating with Manuel, who had an overall grade of 60.4, which was knocked down due to a run-blocking grade of 51.8 on Saturday. It would be the lowest run-blocking grade this year by the Gators’ core-four tackles if not for Crenshaw-Dickson’s 46.1 run-grade against Miami.
There’s no question, even going back to preseason, that Barber would be the starter at left tackle. However, his snap count has been the concern, but that should increase as Florida plays tougher competition in its SEC schedule.
Right tackle has seen significant rotations alongside struggles through two weeks.
Crenshaw-Dickson, who recorded a group-high 35 snaps on Saturday, ended with a strong pass-blocking grade of 84.5 to go with a low run-blocking grade of 56.8 against the Bulldogs.
His numbers were a considerable jump from low grades against Miami (46.1 run-blocking grade and 55.1 pass-blocking grade), but his overall grade of 56.1 remains third in the group.
Alongside him is Waites, who has graded out as the worst tackle of the four through two games with a 43.7 grade. His 0.0 pass-blocking grade against Miami is the lowest (obviously) individual grade of the group, although he was better against Samford, according to PFF, with a 74.9 grade.
That being said, if he has another performance like the Miami game, and if Crenshaw-Dickson doesn’t find consistency, Florida may be forced to look at other options at right tackle.
Napier was previously asked about Manuel moving to right tackle, but he explained the Gators were sticking with its two-man rotation at each spot.
Last Wednesday, Napier also mentioned getting younger players such as freshmen Fletcher Westphal and Caden Jones more involved in the rotation. Both played against Samford with Westphal recording 15 snaps and Jones recording nine.
However, the level of competition Florida faces the rest of the season is much-different.
With previous struggles from veterans and the goal to get those younger players more time, it would make sense to see new faces at right tackle while also seeing Barber receive a higher number of snaps at left tackle.
“Obviously the competition level was different,” Napier said. “So this week we'll face a huge challenge and that will be a big part of the game. Up front on offense can we answer the bell and show up and play a certain brand of football. When we have to protect, we have to do our job in that regard.
“The offensive line needs to continue to grow and develop and improve as the season goes for sure.”
Florida begins SEC play at home on Saturday against Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.