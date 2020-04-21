2020 NFL Draft: Final Over/Unders Released for Gators Draft Hopefuls

As the 2020 NFL Draft inches closer and closer, multiple Gators draft-hopefuls will be tuned in virtually to hear their names called by either NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell, or otherwise.

According to the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com, the Gators are projected to have at least five players selected, including cornerback CJ Henderson, defensive end/outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, wide receiver Van Jefferson, and running back Lamical Perine.

According to the same source, the highest-selected player by the odds is thought to be Henderson with an over/under set at 14th overall. Currently, Henderson has been projected by many draftniks to be selected no later than the 17th-overall selection to the Dallas Cowboys, and many are projecting him now to potentially land in the top 10. Henderson is the second-rated cornerback only to Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, currently.

With an over/under set at 89.5, Grennard is expected to land around the third round of this year's draft, which is where he has been projected throughout the process. While he spent only one season in Florida, Greenard was a highly-productive player tallying 10 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, becoming the team's best pass rusher in an instant.

Whichever team selects Greenard will most likely use him in a variety of ways, including at 3-4 outside linebacker and a 4-3 three-point stance defensive end.

Zuniga, Greenard's running mate on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage is projected to have an over/under of 90.5 which also falls within the bottom of the third round of the draft this week. Zuniga projects as more of a strongside defensive end, the position he played in college and accumulated 18.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss over four years of playing time with the Gators.

For Jefferson, he is rated with an over/under of 116th overall in the draft which falls around the top of the fourth round in this weekend's draft. With the way this draft is set up, this makes sense as far as where Jefferson will likely end up due to how deep this year's wide receiver class is projected to be.

At Florida, Henderson played for the Gators in his final two years of eligibility after transferring from Ole Miss following the 2017 season. Since then, Jefferson has accumulated 84 receptions for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The final projected player is Perine with an over/under of 161.5 overall, which falls in the middle of round five. In four years at Florida, Perine tallied 493 carries for 2,485 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 72 receptions for 674 yards, and eight touchdowns.

There are, however, a couple of former Gators football players who could be selected including receivers Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off starting with round one on Thursday, April 23rd at 8 P.M. ET.