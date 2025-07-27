49ers Activate Former Gators Star WR From PUP List
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday that former Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list.
Pearsall missed time due to a hamstring injury he sustained over the offseason. He continues to push to overcome the injury bug, having previously dealt with another hamstring injury as well as a shoulder injury before his rookie season.
The sophomore wide receiver was also shot in a robbery attempt in San Francisco last year. It’s been a tough journey for him, but he still has a chance to step up in a major role for the 49ers. Deebo Samuel is now out of the picture after being traded to the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk is out for an indefinite time due to a knee injury. He’s likely to miss the start of the regular season.
Pearsall is going to be a huge help for quarterback Brock Purdy in the passing game. In 11 games, four starts, last season, the former Gators wideout amassed 400 receiving yards on 31 catches while finding the end zone three times. He returned to action in week seven last season.
He was drafted out of Florida with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the only first-round pick for the Gators that season and the most recent one to date.
After three seasons at Arizona State, he transferred to Florida to join the new Billy Napier regime. In two seasons, he picked up 1,626 receiving yards on 98 catches for nine touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns.
In his first season with the Gators, Pearsall averaged an absurd 20 yards per reception and made himself into a highlight reel before his time at Florida was over.
The play he’s best remembered for is the one-handed catch he had against Charlotte in 2023.
The 49ers took a major step back last season, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They lost to the Chiefs in overtime in the Super Bowl the season prior.