GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators ended SEC play with a sloppy 34-27 win against Vanderbilt, moving them to 7-4 as the 2026 regular season approaches its end.

Jayden Woods sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis on fourth down to clinch the win, while Jadan Baugh and Aaron Philo combined for three rushing touchdowns as the Gators escaped first-half sloppiness to escape with a win.

After the victory, head coach Jon Sumrall praised the team's resiliency while also expressing his frustration with how he won. Here are five key quotes from Sumrall after the win.

"We are a train wreck at times."

The wheels of the 2026 season came off as Florida lost four games in five tries after a 4-0 start. Despite back-to-back wins to settle things down, Sumrall is still quick to admit this team is far from perfect. Even less, they are far from simply being a good team.

"We are a train wreck at times, but I love what we're trying to get done, and we're going to keep fighting, keep scratching, keep clawing until we get this right," Sumrall said."

With its back-to-back wins, Florida has a chance to end the regular season with eight wins for the first time since 2020, while a win in a bowl game would give them its first nine-win season since 2019.

"I'm trying to avoid the letdown every day."

Saturday's win marked the first time the Gators won back-to-back games since winning five straight from the end of last season to its 4-0 start this year. Florida's two wins against Ole Miss and Texas preceeded two blowout losses immediately after each loss.

It easily could have been another letdown.

After taking a 17-9 lead, the Gators gave up two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final two minutes of the first half, letting Vanderbilt take a 24-17 lead at half. Rather than take points early in the third quarter, Florida turned the bowl over on downs to remain down by seven. While self-inflicting wounds hurt, they were not fatal.

"I feel like with this football team, I'm trying to avoid the letdown every day," Sumrall said. "... I'm happy we won tonight. I'll sleep better tonight. I'll have a better bourbon drink than I would have if it had gone the other way tonight. But I'm going to wake up tomorrow still a little bit pissed off with some of the things we did today that didn't put our best out there."

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"I'll take all the luck we can get."

With the self-inflicted wounds, Florida needed all the luck they could get. They got plenty.

Had it not been for Jared Curtis' helmet falling off on a fourth-down conversion, the Gators would not have had a scoring drive in the second half. Offensively, luck was found after a ball bounced out of Micah Mays' hands into the hands of Eric Singleton Jr., with the 37-yard catch leading to Baugh's touchdown to take the lead.

"When people tell you good luck, I'll take all the luck we can get," Sumrall said. "We need it right now. We need all of it. I'm never going to be above taking some luck."

"That's not our end goal."

With the win, Florida finishes SEC play with a 5-4 record, marking its first winning record in league play since 2020. After the loss to Georgia, Sumrall emphasized how the Gators still have a lot to play for, including a positive finish in conference play. Back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt clinched it.

"Now, that's not our end goal," Sumrall said. "But this league, man, it is black and blue. I'm glad that we found a way to get there and get to the finish line in conference play at least on the positive side of the ledger. So, that was a big deal."

"I'm grateful for Aaron Philo's toughness"/"I'm thankful for Jadan Baugh."

Once again, Philo's toughness and Baugh's clutchness proved beneficial. Philo completed 20 of his 26 passes for 241 yards while adding two rushing touchdowns. He had multiple key scrambles in the game, as well, and took a big hit on the aforementioned tipped completion to draw a personal foul.

"I'm grateful for Aaron Philo's toughness," Sumrall said. "I'm not saying he played perfect... But I know this: if you tell that dude, 'Hey, we need 10 yards.' He's going to get 10 yards."

Baugh, meanwhile, rushed for 76 yards as he approaches 1,000 for the second straight season, with his 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter being the game's difference.

"I'm grateful for Jadan Baugh," Sumrall said. "We got inside the 1 and sneaked it, and it was right after he didn't get the touchdown that they reviewed, and he handled it himself like, 'Okay, what's best for the team? A sneak is best for the team here,' and he got in the paint later. But just his response to maybe not getting a touchdown and being selfless there."

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