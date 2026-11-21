GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jayden Woods called game.

The sophomore, fresh off a clutch forced fumble last week against Kentucky, called game with a sack in the final seconds of the Florida Gators' 34-27 win over Vanderbilt. The play capped off a day in which Florida practically handed the Commodores the game on a silver platter.

Jayden Woods CALLED GAME 💥 pic.twitter.com/OUsxHoVBSg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

Florida's defense, staying alive after forcing three field goals early, collapsed late in the first half.

After Myles Graham returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown to give Florida a 17-9 lead, the Gators gave up 15 points over the final 1:46, with Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis throwing for two scores and a two-point coversion to retake the lead. A 75-yard touchdown to Junior Sherrill came despite two Florida defenders in coverage and after the Gators were forced to punt late in the half.

Vanderbilt had only scored 24 points once in its last seven games prior to the first half against the Gators.

Florida's offense, meanwhile, failed to sustain momentum, and multiple gaffes inside the 10-yard line nearly cost them the game.

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Quarterback Aaron Philo ran for two short touchdowns while completing 20 of his 26 passes for 241 yards, playing generally clean football after a fumble in the first half on an exchange with Jadan Baugh and behind a leaky offensive line. However, an incomplete pass to an open Dallas Wilson on fourth-and-goal early in the third quarter kept points off the board.

Florida tied the game a drive later with Philo's second touchdown after Vanderbilt turned it over on downs, but with a chance to add another touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida settled for a field goal after Philo was stopped two yards short of the end zone on third down.

Vanderbilt capitalized with a 51-yard field goal to tie the game from Taylor, his fourth field goal of the game, which was set up by a 51-yard run by Sedrick Alexander. Alexander finished with 129 yards rushing and a nine-yard receiving touchdown..

Needing late heroics, Philo found some with luck, hitting Eric Singleton Jr. for 37 yards after Micah Mays Jr. tipped the ball in the air. A personal foul on Vanderbilt added on 15 more yards, and Jadan Baugh scored from 10 yards out a play later to take the lead with 2:18 left. Baugh finished with 76 yards as he looks to become the program's first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher, while Singleton Jr. tied a career-high with 117 yards.

ALL BAUGH 🤙 pic.twitter.com/pT9EOjNJto — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

Vanderbilt looked like it was on its way to scoring after Curtis led a 35-yard drive to Florida's 40-yard line. However, a drop on third-and-20 and Woods' sack clinched the win.

Florida, which finishes the season with its first winning record in SEC play since 2020, concludes its regular season next week on Friday against in-state foe Florida State. Kickoff in Tallahassee is at 2:30 p.m.

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