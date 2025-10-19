6 Players Gators Must Keep After Billy Napier's Firing
Recent news has come out that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier’s time in Gainesville has come to an end, a day after the team’s 23-21 win over Mississippi State.
While Napier struggled mightily in his near-four-year tenure, college football is also a game of talent acquisition, and Napier has done a decent job at bringing highly skilled players to wear the Orange and Blue.
With that being said, with the Gators officially moving on from Napier, Florida Gators on SI lists six players that the next head coach needs to prioritize keeping on the roster heading into the 2026 season.
QB DJ Lagway
Lagway feels like an easy choice. Every team needs a quarterback, and the former five-star has shown flashes of being an elite-level pass thrower. Across his two seasons in Gainesville, Lagway has accounted for 3,148 passing yards and a 21-to-18 passing touchdown-to-interception ratio.
That does not mean he has not had his own problems.
For starters, he has been plagued by injuries in his two seasons with the Gators, never finding a moment of sustained health.
The sophomore still has room to grow in reading the game, as well, evidenced by the five interceptions against LSU earlier this year.
Given the right guidance, he can take the next step as a field general for this offense.
RB Jadan Baugh
While running backs are a dime a dozen, Baugh is undeniably one of the best at rushing the ball in the SEC. Following his game against Mississippi State, he is now up to 611 rushing yards in seven games, which is good enough for fourth in the conference.
Baugh’s 150 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs was also a career-high. He is now up to three games with 100 or more rushing yards and has four scores to go along with that.
Having a guy like Baugh makes the offense that more dangerous than what it would be without him.
WR Vernell Brown III
If there is one positive takeaway from the rough beginning for the Gators' offense in 2025, it is Brown III’s production as a true freshman. He has looked like Florida’s best receiver through six games and has been a consistent option for Lagway.
His 32 receptions and 463 receiving yards are team-highs for the Gators. Moreover, he has more than double the receiving yards of the player in second place.
The Florida legacy is an offensive coordinator’s dream player. He has speed, reliable hands and is a shifty playmaker when the ball is between his gloves.
It also helps that he is not tied down to a specific receiver spot on the field. According to PFF, Brown III has spent 58.2 percent of his snaps in the slot and 40.2 percent of his snaps out wide.
Another added benefit of keeping Brown III is his talent as a punt returner. He does not have a score on any of his returns, but has been a threat in this area whenever he has decided to return the ball instead of fair catching.
WR Dallas Wilson
Retaining one receiver is not enough, though. Every great offense has several guys that a quarterback can depend on. That is why Wilson makes the cut with Brown III.
In just two games, Wilson has backed up all the hype he entered the program with. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his Week 6 outing against the Texas Longhorns, hauling in six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, he had a 55-yard touchdown against the Longhorns' defense, barrelling through several defenders on his way towards the endzone.
His follow-up performance against Texas A&M was not as dominant, but it was still good. He had three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies.
Wilson currently has 11 catches for 155 yards and two scores in only three games.
LB Myles Graham
Enough about the offense. When taking a look at the defensive players for the Gators, there was one obvious choice, and that is Myles Graham.
Graham has been easily the best linebacker on the roster in 2025. He has recorded 40 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in seven games.
He brings a strong, physical presence in the middle of the defense and has shown great signs of leadership on and off the field. The sophomore has also taken up the responsibility of wearing the green dot on his helmet.
Losing him would be a gut punch to the 2026 defense.
Edge Rusher Jayden Woods
Woods has consistently had his name in the headlines since signing with the Gators. His work in the weight room this offseason, combined with his energy and effort on the field, has led to a rise into the edge rotation as a true freshman. He has logged 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in his debut season.
He also recovered a fumble during Saturday's win.
With George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp leaving after this season, the Gators will need a top guy off the edge. Woods can be that guy with more time under his belt.