Gators Outlast Mississippi State With Game-Winning Pick
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators looked like they were about to blow another game in the fourth quarter. Michai Boireau had something else in mind.
Florida, holding on to a tight 23-21 lead against Mississippi State, were in danger of yet another close, questionable loss.
Florida had a chance to seal the win, but facing 3rd-and-1 from their own 34-yard line, the Gators elected to run a play-action pass, and DJ Lagway was sacked. Mississippi State went on a seven-play, 43-yard drive, destined to kick a game-winning field goal after missing a field goal earlier in the game.
Enter Boireau, who jumped a pass from his defensive tackle spot for an interception off Blake Shapen, giving the Gators a much-needed win.
Boireau played the hero at the end, but a career day from running back Jadan Baugh and clutch kicking from Trey Smack kept the Gators ahead.
Baugh rushed for a career-high 150 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season, with one touchdowns, while Smack drilled a trio of field goals, including two from over 50 yards.
A 53-yard field goal gave Florida a nine-point lead with 6:49 left in the game, a score that proved crucial as Mississippi State scored a touchdown with 2:32 left in the game, but were ultimately unable to overtake the Gators.
Mississippi State opened the game with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which included a 48-yard pass from Blake Shapen to Anthony Evans III on the game's second play. Backup quarterback Kamario Taylor scored from two yards out on 3rd-and-goal to put the Bulldogs on the board.
Florida answered with a scoring drive of their own, but after three-straight incomplete passes in goal-to-go territory, including a questionable incomplete pass on a third-down throw from Lagway to Hayden Hansen, the Gators were forced to settle for a field goal.
Smack's 24-yard kick cut the deficit to 7-3.
While Florida took the lead in the second quarter after a 19-yard touchdown rush by Jadan Baugh, the Gators had a pair of self-inflicted wounds that ended scoring opportunities.
Lagway, after hitting Vernell Brown III for a 50-yard completion, threw an interception on a touchdown-attempting throw to Hansen. A drive later, a 60-yard touchdown rush by Baugh was negated by a holding call on Eugene Wilson III.
It was Florida's fourth touchdown called back due to a penalty this season.
Smack eventually kicked a 54-yard field goal after a delay-of-game and then a personal foul on Damieon George Jr. to give the Gators a 13-7 lead late in the first half. The series of miscues resulted in "Fire Billy" chants inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Mississippi State failed to answer despite a 47-yard pass from Shapen as the Bulldogs missed a 41-yard field goal, but Lagway threw his second interception on the ensuing drive, essentially ending the half.
While shutout for the entire third quarter, the Gators found success late in the frame as Lagway hit J. Michael Sturdivant for a 19-yard completion and TJ Abrams for a 26-yard completion to put the Gators in scoring position.
KD Daniels capped off the drive with a one-yard score to put Florida up 20-7 with 13:41 left in the game, and after Mississippi State answered with a touchdown to make it a six-point game, Smack drilled a 53-yard field goal to give the Gators a 23-14 lead.
Mississippi State, once again, quickly drove down the field with a five-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped off by another short touchdown by Booth, cutting Florida's lead to two with 2:32 left to round out the scoring.
Florida is off next week with its second bye of the season before facing rival Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 1 with the main question being if Napier will be the head coach against the Bulldogs.