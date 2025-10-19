All Gators

Florida AD Breaks Silence on Billy Napier Firing

Billy Napier was fired midway through his fourth season with the Florida Gators.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin signed Billy Napier to a seven-year deal in late 2021.
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin signed Billy Napier to a seven-year deal in late 2021. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after Billy Napier's firing at Florida was reported, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin his broken his silence on the decision.

Stricklin, who hired Napier in late 2021, released a statement detailing his decision.

"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators," Stricklin wrote. "Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.

"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."

Billy Napier's time with the Florida Gators has officially come to an end.
Billy Napier's time with the Florida Gators has officially come to an end. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Stricklin also named receivers coach Billy Gonzales as the interim.

Napier was fired a day after Florida's 23-21 win over Mississippi State, which moved the team to 3-4 in 2024. Napier finished his tenure with an overall record of 22-23.

"Making this decision during the open date provides our team valuable time to regroup, refocus, and prepare for the challenges ahead," Stricklin wrote. "The timing also allows us to conduct a thoughtful, thorough, and well-informed search for our next head coach. We remain fully committed to utilizing every resource available to identify the right leader to guide Gators Football into the future."

Stricklin has now made three football head coaching firings and is set to make his third football head coach hiring. He fired Jim McElwain, who was hired by Jeremy Foley in 2015, in 2017, hired and fired Dan Mullen (2018-21) and hired and fired Napier (2022-25).

He briefly detailed Florida's upcoming coaching search.

"I will conduct the search with a high degree of confidentiality to protect the privacy of those involved," he wrote. "The search will focus on the hiring of an elite football coach who will embody the standard we have at the University of Florida, and we will continue to provide all of the necessary resources for that coach, his staff and the players to be successful.

"Any time you conduct a head coaching search, especially for a high-profile sport like football or men’s basketball, you learn something. The lessons from past experiences will guide us through the work ahead."

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin is set to make his third football coaching hire.
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin is set to make his third football coaching hire. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Stricklin also emphasized the university's investment into the football program with "elite facilities, robust NIL opportunities and comprehensive support for our student athletes and staff

"The University of Florida is a destination – a place where people come to achieve excellence," he said. "With our resources, passionate fan base, and unwavering commitment, we are determined to return Gators football to championship form.  I understand and accept the responsibility to deliver a football program that reflects the greatness of this university and I thank Gator Nation for their continued support as we begin this next chapter together."

Florida is currently on a bye week and will play its first post-Napier game on Nov. 1 against Georgia.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Home/Football