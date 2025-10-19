Florida AD Breaks Silence on Billy Napier Firing
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after Billy Napier's firing at Florida was reported, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin his broken his silence on the decision.
Stricklin, who hired Napier in late 2021, released a statement detailing his decision.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators," Stricklin wrote. "Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Stricklin also named receivers coach Billy Gonzales as the interim.
Napier was fired a day after Florida's 23-21 win over Mississippi State, which moved the team to 3-4 in 2024. Napier finished his tenure with an overall record of 22-23.
"Making this decision during the open date provides our team valuable time to regroup, refocus, and prepare for the challenges ahead," Stricklin wrote. "The timing also allows us to conduct a thoughtful, thorough, and well-informed search for our next head coach. We remain fully committed to utilizing every resource available to identify the right leader to guide Gators Football into the future."
Stricklin has now made three football head coaching firings and is set to make his third football head coach hiring. He fired Jim McElwain, who was hired by Jeremy Foley in 2015, in 2017, hired and fired Dan Mullen (2018-21) and hired and fired Napier (2022-25).
He briefly detailed Florida's upcoming coaching search.
"I will conduct the search with a high degree of confidentiality to protect the privacy of those involved," he wrote. "The search will focus on the hiring of an elite football coach who will embody the standard we have at the University of Florida, and we will continue to provide all of the necessary resources for that coach, his staff and the players to be successful.
"Any time you conduct a head coaching search, especially for a high-profile sport like football or men’s basketball, you learn something. The lessons from past experiences will guide us through the work ahead."
Stricklin also emphasized the university's investment into the football program with "elite facilities, robust NIL opportunities and comprehensive support for our student athletes and staff
"The University of Florida is a destination – a place where people come to achieve excellence," he said. "With our resources, passionate fan base, and unwavering commitment, we are determined to return Gators football to championship form. I understand and accept the responsibility to deliver a football program that reflects the greatness of this university and I thank Gator Nation for their continued support as we begin this next chapter together."
Florida is currently on a bye week and will play its first post-Napier game on Nov. 1 against Georgia.