A Look At The Florida Gators' New Receiver Room

As new Florida Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner looks to inject life into Florida’s offense, he’ll do so with some intriguing playmakers at his disposal.

While Georgia Tech leaned run-heavy throughout his time the Faulkner has shown a willingness to open things up and tap into more of an Air Raid approach when his personnel allows.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at Florida's wide receiver rotation ahead of the upcoming season.

Eric Singleton Jr.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) turns up field after a catch

Heading into the previous season, PFF named Singleton Jr. the fifth-best wide receiver in college football and viewed him as a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Through little fault of his own, Auburn’s season unraveled, and he ultimately withdrew his name from the 2026 NFL Draft despite posting a respectable stat line of 58 catches, 534 yards, and three touchdowns. His best season came as a true freshman in 2023, when he was a Freshman All-American after catching 48 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

Singleton possesses the traits of an ideal “Z” receiver with a blend of elusiveness, crisp route running and the ability to hang on to catches through contact. After doing much of his damage after the catch with the Yellow Jackets, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver showcased his versatility at Auburn while running an expanded route tree.

The same deceleration ability that allows him to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands also shows up as a route runner, enabling him to push vertically before breaking down suddenly and efficiently at the top of his routes.

Vernell Brown III

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8) runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida couldn’t get much of anything going offensively last season, but the true freshman still manage to burst onto the scene earning Freshman All-SEC honors after leading the team with 40 catches for 512 yards.

A consensus five-star recruit and former Under Armour All-American, expect Brown III to combine his potential with polish as he enters his sophomore year.



While his innate playmaking ability and raw athleticism all but forced him onto the field as a true freshman, the 19-year-old now has room to physically develop and refine the more nuanced parts of his game.

If Faulkner leans back into a more downfield-oriented approach, expect plenty of empty formations and variations of the four-verticals concept. Brown III could be a natural fit in the slot by attacking the seams while keeping defenses honest by threatening the edges on jet sweeps.

Dallas Wilson

Oct 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) runs with the ball before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While injuries slowed Wilson’s true freshman season, he showed enough to hint at his long-term upside.

After missing the start of the season with a foot injury suffered in training camp, the former top-50 recruit burst onto the scene with a six-catch, 111-yard, two-touchdown performance while helping Florida upset No. 9 Texas.

55 YARDS TO THE HOUSE‼️



Dallas Wilson is special.

Wilson is strong and athletic enough to serve as a reliable downfield target, whether it’s hauling in the hole shot between the corner and safety on four-verticals concepts or operating as the single-side X when Faulkner sets up a bunch or simple trips formation to the opposite side.

Micah Mays Jr.

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a catch against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Mays Jr. spent the past two seasons as a steady contributor in the Demon Deacons’ offense, totaling 34 catches for 520 yards and four touchdowns before entering the transfer portal following the 2025 season.

His best game of the season came against Florida State, when he caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

New #Gators transfer Micah Mays



🐊163 ovr, 40 WR(247)

🐊34 catches 520 yards 4 TD in 2 years at Wake Forest

🐊4⭐️ recruit out of Palm Beach. Made 247Sports' 2023 freaks list

🐊SPEED: 11.39 100 meter in HS at 6'2. Gold metal, state title in 400-meter & triple jump-FL 1A track

A former Florida 400m state champion, he served as Wake Forest’s race horse, threatening defenses vertically and making defensive coordinators pay when he wasn’t accounted for with safety help. His speed wouldn’t mean much if he couldn’t finish plays, but he’s coordinated enough to track passes downfield without breaking stride.

TJ Abrams

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver TJ Abrams (4) runs for yards after the catch against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Abrams hauled in 13 passes for 201 yards while appearing in ten games and making one start. His best game of the season came against No.7 Ole Miss, when he caught three passes for 76 yards.



As a compact, shifty receiver, expect Abrams to serve as another motion piece in Florida’s new offense.

The next step in his development will be expanding his impact beyond pure athleticism, particularly by finishing catches through traffic while attacking the middle of the field and handling the physicality of constant re-routes.

Bailey Stockton

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stockton arrives in Gainesville with a built-in level of familiarity as projected Gators starting quarterback Aaron Philo’s top receiver in high school and later his teammate at Georgia Tech. He was also coached and recruited by new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner during his time with the Yellow Jackets.

Through two seasons of action, the rising redshirt sophomore has totaled 38 catches for 439 yards and one touchdown. Nine of those receptions came on throws from Philo, with a notable portion of their production overlapping during their time at Georgia Tech.

Stockton will likely rival Brown III as Florida’s top route runner, manipulating defenders with a toolbox of rocker steps, sudden snap-downs and slithery releases at the line of scrimmage.

Jaylen Lloyd

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After entering the transfer portal during the 2025 season following appearances in just two games at Oklahoma State, Lloyd will look to build on the promise that once earned him four starts over his first two seasons at Nebraska.

His best season came in 2024, when he started three games while catching 13 passes for 255 yards. A former track national champion and 2022 Junior Olympic Champion, the rising redshirt junior has served as an explosive deep threat throughout his collegiate career, catching passes of 73, 66 and 58 yards.

New #Gators commit Jaylen Lloyd



🐊19 catches, 492 yards, 3 TD at Nebraska as Fr. & So. 25.9 YPC!!!

🐊99.9! PFF grade on targets 20+ yards as true Fr. All 3 TD 50+ yards.

🐊Track Speed: 10.43 100-meter, Received an offer to run track at Florida out of HS. Ran at Nebraska.

The speedster will likely be the fastest receiver on Florida’s roster next season, giving Philo a big play threat who can acclimate to the offense quickly enough to be viewed as more than just a deep ball decoy.

