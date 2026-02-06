How Transfer WR Bailey Stockton is Impressing UF Coaching Staff, Gators Teammates

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators virtually reset its wide receiver rotation behind returning starters Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson. Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr. projects as the third starter, but one transfer is already making a name for himself during offseason workouts.

Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton, a rotational receiver for the Yellow Jackets, has impressed those around him ahead of next month's spring camp.

"Bailey Stockton, man, he's a complete competitor," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Wednesday. "In our morning workouts right now, he does not want to lose. He likes competing."

Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Bailey Stockton is vying for a spot in the Gators' receiver rotation. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stockton arrived at Florida with not much fanfare but plenty of hope due to his connections with new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new quarterback Aaron Philo, who is competing for the starting job. A career backup who spent all three seasons at Georgia Tech with Faulkner as his offensive coordinator, including one redshirt season with no stats, Stockton caught 38 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown.

While the statistical output is limited, Faulkner sees plenty of potential for Stockton at Florida.

"Toughness. If you’re going to win then you better be tough. That’s one thing that kid’s got," Faulkner said. "He’s got a big heart. I think if you start asking the players around here. They’ll be able to tell you about him. He’s extremely tough. He’s extremely smart and highly competitive, and you win with guys like that."

Faulkner also put Stockton's production into perspective. Stockton spent all three seasons at Georgia Tech as the backup for Malik Rutherford, who is seventh all-time in program history in career receiving yards (2,014). When Stockton was on field, he made the most of his snaps.

"His production was good for us at the last place. He was also backing up the (seventh)-leading receiver in Georgia Tech history. We’re excited that he’s here," Faulkner said. "Like I said, you ask the guys in that locker room, and they’ll be able to tell you about Bailey.”

Stockton will need to build off his production at Georgia Tech if Florida wants to turn things around offensively. Faulkner, in his first press conference since becoming the offensive coordinator, detailed plans to extend the field vertically with the receivers and even use four wide receivers in certain formations, a rarity by the Gators over the last few seasons.

Faulkner and Sumrall have also said that the bulk of the depth chart, including receiver, is open for the taking.

"There's a lot of other guys that make up the team. It’s going to take more than just those guys," Faulkner said of the depth offensively. "I can assure you that it’s a long season. It’s the SEC. It’s a physical league. We’re going to need a lot of players here to the things that we want to do on offense. We were able to add some pieces to come in and compete. At the end of the day, like (Sumrall) said, we’re going to play the best players to give this place a chance to win games every Saturday afternoon.”

Florida opens spring camp on March 3 before hosting its 2026 spring game on April 11. The 2026 season officially begins on Sept. 5 against FAU.

