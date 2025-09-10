A Look at the Gators' Recent History in Death Valley
The Florida Gators will be tasked with bouncing back from the loss to USF in one of the toughest environments in the sport. Their first conference game of the season will feature a matchup against No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge.
"We know that going on the road in this league is challenging and it's one that I think our players get excited about going to play in these types of venues," head coach Billy Napier said Monday. "There's something about being a competitor and going into somebody else's house and it being you versus them. I think we're building momentum towards that. We're excited about the challenge of playing this team, so we're focused on our improvement this week."
It’s not a venue that’s been kind to them for years, particularly when it’s a night game.
The Gators are just 1-6 in their previous seven road trips to Death Valley, with its last win being in 2016 and their last win in a night game being in 2009. In those games, the Tigers have outscored the Gators 246 to 166. Furthermore, there have been four games where the Tigers have scored 40 or more points and five games of 30 or more.
Florida’s worst loss during this period came in 2011, when the Gators were demolished by the Tigers, 41-11.
LSU dominated the game from the jump, shutting the Gators out in the first quarter and nearly the entire half if not for a late 34-yard field goal from former Gators kicker Caleb Sturgis that put the score at 24-3.
The only other score from the Gators came in the dying moments of the third quarter. Jacoby Brissett connected with Andre Debose for a 65-yard touchdown that was then capped off by a two-point conversion from Chris Rainey.
LSU punter Brad Wing had the play of the day with a long touchdown run on a fake punt. However, it was ultimately called back due to a taunting penalty.
Additionally, they only mustered up 213 total yards compared to the 453 yards from the Tigers. It was an undisciplined bunch on this Saturday, too, as the Gators were penalized 12 times for 90 yards. This was just an all-around ugly game from the traveling team.
There was one positive among this torrid stretch from the Gators, and that was the nail-biting 16-10 win in the 2016 season that clinched an SEC East title while coming down to the very last play.
In a game originally scheduled to be played in Gainesville that was moved to Baton Rouge in a hurricane-related rescheduling, it was a low-scoring affair all the way into the fourth and final frame, but the visitors found enough separation after a field goal with just 3:24 left in the game provided a 16-10 lead.
What ensued in those final minutes, though, would decide the battle.
The Tigers looked as if they were going to punch the ball into the endzone with only a few seconds left to send their fans into a frenzy.
However, the Florida defense had other plans.
LSU managed to drive all the way down to the Gators' one-yard line, which made things very nerve-racking for all viewers. Yet, it was the Gators' front seven that made a clutch final stop, forcing a fumble on a rush up the middle on fourth down to silence the LSU faithful.
For Florida, starting quarterback Austin Appleby passed for 144 yards, running back Jordan Scarlett rushed for 108 yards and receiver Tyrie Cleveland logged 124 receiving yards.
Cleveland had the highlight of the day for the offense, as well. In the third quarter and on their own two-yard line, Appebly launched a pass that was hauled in by Cleveland en route to a 98-yard touchdown to capture a 10-7 lead.
The Gators will need this type of magic on Saturday if they are going to have any chance of pulling out a win. Kickoff in Death Valley is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.